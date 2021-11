If you purchase a Surface Pro 8 or Surface Pro X a keyboard is practically an essential Surface accessory. But just because you need a keyboard for your Surface Pro doesn't mean you need to spend $180 on one. Yes, Microsoft sells a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $180, but if you don't need to charge a Surface Slim Pen 2 and want to save a few dollars, the Surface Pro Keyboard Type Cover is an excellent option. It's always cheaper than its signature sibling, and right now, it's on sale for just $104. That's $36 off its normal price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO