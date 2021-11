We here at TBI harp on and on (and on and on) about the importance of safeguarding biodiversity. Our slice of Northern California is lucky enough to call a slew of unique native wildlife — Mission blue butterflies, San Francisco garter snakes, one hella weird damselfly that thrives on Karla The Fog’s presence — home, but much of that fauna is dwindling. Some of it has completely disappeared; the California quail is one such animal that’s been declared locally extinct in the past decade.

