ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Taylor Swift’s most incredible music video outfits, as she announces surprising collaboration with Blake Lively

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qgen_0cx1XvuM00

Taylor Swift has announced the video for her latest single, I Bet You Think About Me, is directed by her close friend, actor Blake Lively.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Swift wrote, alongside an Instagram post with a 10-second teaser clip showing a hand taking a chunk out of an elaborately decorated cake. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

TODO: define component type factbox

The single was released last week from the pop star’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), originally recorded in 2012. The video will go live at 3pm GMT on November 15.

Given that Lively, 34, is a Hollywood style icon, and Swift’s previous videos have featured some truly spectacular outfits, we’ve got high hopes for the fashion in I Bet You Think About Me…

Love Story

Based on the plot of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (but with a twist ending), 2008’s Love Story saw Swift playing the titular heroine in a beautiful ivory-coloured embroidered corset gown, her hair piled into a romantic up-do.

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

The true star of this animal-themed video from Swift’s fourth album, Red? It’s got to be the singer’s squirrel-print pyjamas, which she teamed with her signature red lip.

Shake It Off

A massive hit released in 2014 ahead of fifth album 1989, Shake It Off saw the singer attempting (unsuccessfully) to hold her own alongside ballerinas and other types of dancers. Swift looked super cute in her all-American blue, white and gold cheerleader outfit with matching white trainers.

Bad Blood

Enlisting the help of a slew of celebrity friends for another single from 1989, the cinematic video for Bad Blood featured Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya and other famous faces in an action-packed battle between two rival factions.

Leading her stylish squad, Swift’s sexy black and gold crop top and hot pants combo was accessorised with thigh-high boots and a pair of guns.

Me!

[xdelx]

One of Swift’s most epic videos, the pastel rainbow-hued Me! from 2019’s Lover album was an ode to individuality and self-expression. As well as a variety of voluminous princess dresses, the singer sported an awesomely androgynous lemon yellow, double-breasted suit with a white shirt and pink tie.

The Man

TODO: define component type factbox

Swift was almost unrecognisable in the video for The Man, the last single released from Lover in 2020. The star was transformed with a wig, prosthetic make-up and a Wolf of Wall Street-inspired suit (as well as a muscled body suit underneath) to play male alter-ego Tyler Swift.

Cardigan

The first single from last year’s surprise album Folklore featured a cosy cardigan decorated with stars on the sleeves that was available to buy from the singer’s merch store. The singer also gifted some of her famous friends with the cable knit garment, much to their delight.

TODO: define component type factbox

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Zendaya
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Gigi Hadid
CinemaBlend

Miles Teller Addresses Vaccination Status After Being Confronted By Mad Fans Over Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s New Video

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Miles Teller is one of the many stars who has remained busy. The actor is currently in production on The Offer, a miniseries that centers on the making of the 1972 cinema staple The Godfather. Not only that, but he also just appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for her recently released single “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. However, Teller’s appearance came under scrutiny from fans, as they accused him of being an anti-vaxxer, partly due to his reported actions on the set of the upcoming streaming series. With this, the actor has now addressed his vaccination status.
NFL
wmagazine.com

Blake Lively Makes Her Directorial Debut with Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video

Taylor Swift is pulling out all the stops for the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). She’s hit up all of the late night shows, getting on TikTok to promote the album, and tapping her most famous friends to help her out. Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink made a splash in Swift’s music video/short film for her impossibly long version of “All Too Well” and now, after years of friendship, the singer finally got Blake Lively in on the action too.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Miles Teller Speaks out Following Criticism After Starring in Taylor Swift's Blake Lively-Directed Music Video

Miles Teller is clarifying his COVID-19 vaccination status after starring in Taylor Swift's new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," directed by Blake Lively. The Whiplash actor, who plays the role of Swift's ex in the music video, took to Twitter after fans brought up a Daily Mail report from September claiming his refusal to get vaccinated caused a set shutdown on one of his other projects.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#American#Bad Blood
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out Following His Death: 'God Give Me Strength'

After the rapper was murdered in his native Memphis, his partner of nearly a decade and mother of his two children is thanking people for their support. After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy