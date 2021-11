The Overnight Warming Center of Alton (OWCA) is hosting a Sleep Out fundraiser on Thursday, November 11 at LaMay’s Catering (909 East Broadway, Alton). Participants of the fundraiser will sleep outside from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Sleep Out event is an opportunity to bring awareness to the experiences of our unhoused neighbors, and it will be a fundraising event for the OWCA. The goal is to raise funds for the center and its guests. Community members can donate to the event at givebutter.com/OWCASleepOut2021. The Overnight Warming Center provides a safe and warm place for unhoused neighbors on nights that are 20 degrees or colder. The center is completely run by volunteers from the community.

ALTON, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO