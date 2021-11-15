ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, November 15 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure has been in control over the weekend and has brought a gorgeous but chilly stretch of weather to the Ozarks. That area of high pressure is moving away at the surface with an upper-level ridge building across the Plains today. A southwesterly wind will prevail as a result which...

