Friday's "Disney+ Day" saw Disney share a whole heap of announcements and sneak peeks, but the event was understandably main evented by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios didn't disappoint with a series of major new reveals; some we'd heard rumblings about in the weeks and months leading up to this event, while others came as a complete surprise. They all point to a bright future for the MCU on this streaming service, though, and it's clear Kevin Feige plans to continue expanding this franchise to the small screen in unmissable ways.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO