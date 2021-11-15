Police: Firearms located after investigation into domestic incident in Seneca Falls

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a 21-year-old following a domestic incident earlier in the month.

Kalin Watts, 21, of Seneca Falls is accused of placing a woman in fear of physical injury during an incident on November 8.

Details of the incident were not released. However, police said officers located firearms at Watts’ residence, which violated previous court orders.

He was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Watts was charged with one count of menacing and criminal contempt. Both charges will be answered at a later date in local court.