Seneca Falls, NY

Police: Firearms located after investigation into domestic incident in Seneca Falls

 5 days ago
The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a 21-year-old following a domestic incident earlier in the month.

Kalin Watts, 21, of Seneca Falls is accused of placing a woman in fear of physical injury during an incident on November 8.

Details of the incident were not released. However, police said officers located firearms at Watts’ residence, which violated previous court orders.

He was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Watts was charged with one count of menacing and criminal contempt. Both charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

