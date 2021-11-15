ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Airbus announces it's received an order from Air Lease Corporation for 111 aircraft, including 25 A220-330s

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP)...

simpleflying.com

Airbus Leaves Dubai Airshow With 408 Aircraft Orders

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Nigerian Ibom Air purchases ten Airbus A220 aircraft

DUBAI – Akwa Ibom state government owned airline in Nigeria, Ibom Air has signed a firm order for ten (10) A220s at the Dubai Airshow. The signing was done by Mfon Udom, the chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, and Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International in the presence of the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

Nigeria’s Ibom Air signs for 10 Airbus A220s

Nigerian carrier Ibom Air has signed a firm order for 10 Airbus A220s. Ibom, which launched operations in 2019, became an A220 operator in July this year after leasing a pair of the twinjets from EgyptAir. It has now at the Dubai air show signed a deal with Airbus to...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Air Senegal To Take First Airbus A220s In 2023

During the Dubai Air Show in the UAE on Tuesday, it was announced that one of West Africa’s youngest carriers would take five Airbus A220-300s under a new lease agreement. Deliveries of the increasingly popular little jet to Air Senegal are set to commence in 2023. However, this is three less of the aircraft than the airline had originally intended to take.
LIFESTYLE
smarteranalyst.com

Frontier Group Orders 91 more Airbus A321neo Aircraft

Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) is expanding its fleet and has ordered 91 more Airbus (EADSF) A321neo aircraft. The order forms a part of a larger joint aircraft order across the Indigo Partners portfolio.Based out of Colorado, Frontier Group offers flight services to over 100 destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc17news.com

Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has clinched a major deal valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. It made the announcement on Monday, saying it has received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft. They include 25 A220-330s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs. The Dubai Air Show pits Airbus and Boeing, two major manufacturers, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West. The show sees a stream of order and product announcements over its five days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Air Lease Corporation signs latest Airbus deal

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs with Airbus. The order, which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles-based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and the lessor with the biggest A220 order book.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Economy
Airbus
Industry
Dubai
Aerospace & Defense
whtc.com

Airbus wins Air Lease launch order for A350 freighters

DUBAI (Reuters) – European planemaker Airbus secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from leasing company Air Lease Corp on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market. The expansion of e-commerce has accelerated since the global pandemic, while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Wizz Air orders “up to” 196 Airbus A321 neo Family aircraft

Wizz Air has signed a deal to purchase up to 196 A321 neo and A321 XLR aircraft, as part of growth plans to become “a 500 aircraft group”. The order was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, and includes a firm order for 102 A321 aircraft, comprising 75 A321 neos and 27 A321 XLRs. The bulk of these aircraft are set to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Wizz Air announces bumper new Airbus order

Wizz Air Holdings Plc has sealed a deal with Airbus for up 196 Airbus A321 family aircraft. It is made up of a firm order of 75 Airbus A321neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with most to be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Wizz Air may acquire a further 19...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

ALC order for 111 Airbus aircraft launches Sustainability Fund

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) covering all Airbus Families, highlighting the power of the company’s full product range. The agreement is for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and includes seven A350Fs. The order which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and lessor with the biggest A220 order book. Founded in 2010, ALC has ordered a total of 496 Airbus aircraft to date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
94.3 Jack FM

Airbus in talks with Air Lease for potential jet order -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) – Airbus is in talks with leasing company Air Lease Corp for a potential order for dozens of jets that could include a proposed new A350 freighter, as well as large and small passenger models, industry sources said on Sunday. The composition and timing of the possible order...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Is Lufthansa Eyeing An Airbus A220 Order?

Lufthansa may be mulling over plans to purchase additional Airbus A220 aircraft for its group. The European conglomerate is looking to optimize profits on regional European routes in this period of recovery. Regional overhaul. According to Bloomberg, Lufthansa is looking to simplify the regional fleets across its operations. The global...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British F-35 fighter jet crashes into Mediterranean as pilot ejects

An investigation has been launched after the pilot of a British F-35 fighter jet was forced to eject during routine operations over the Mediterranean Sea.The pilot, part of the crew of aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, was found safe and has since been returned to the ship, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a brief statement. The MoD announced that an “urgent investigation” was underway into Wednesday’s incident, which involved no other aircraft or naval vessels from any other country.“A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning,” said the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MyChesCo

Eastern Air Holdings Announces Mark L. Ebanks as Executive VP – Aircraft Management and Leasing

WAYNE, PA — Eastern Air Holdings announced the recent appointment of Mark L. Ebanks as Executive Vice President – Aircraft Management and Leasing. Mr. Ebanks will lead the development of aircraft leasing and asset management business operations. He will also oversee the transition and adaptation of Eastern’s Boeing 777 aircraft in both passenger and Express Freighter cargo configurations into the commercial aviation marketplace and will play a critical role in the placement of these aircraft into Eastern’s B777 Express Freighter service.
WAYNE, PA
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

