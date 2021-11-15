ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Move Here Now! These 7 Cities Are Best Prepared for Climate Change

By Apeksha Bhateja
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo city is 100% climate-proof. Extreme weather events have become the new norm, the World Meteorological Organisation says. Melting glaciers, flooding cities, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heat waves are always in the news. The threats of climate change are impacting every country in the world, but places will be disproportionately affected—cities...

freightwaves.com

Eliminating empty miles best way to effect immediate climate change

Those empty miles a truck drives between loads: Inevitable waste of fuel or fodder for the emissions-minded disruptor?. Digital freight network Convoy’s entire business model hinges on eliminating that waste by linking networks through data science and machine learning. Just last week, Convoy announced its campaign #NoEmptyMiles, seeking to scale its network and find additional efficiencies for carriers, including a long tail of smaller fleets. Carriers that join the Convoy network will optimize workflows by finding better loads, while also saving costs and reducing fuel.
The Associated Press

Utah farmers try to adapt to drought in a changing climate

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (AP) — Climate change is making droughts more frequent and intense. This summer, the southwestern U.S. had the worst drought on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That has limited Utah farmers’ ability to grow crops. So, in the past two years, a growing...
TIME

Climate Change Is Inevitable. Here's How We Must Adapt

Eighty years ago, the American government began the mammoth scientific undertaking of developing fully operational nuclear weapons. At its peak, the Manhattan Project employed 130,000 people, and its total cost ran to $2 billion (equivalent to $23 billion today). Nowadays, global efforts to mitigate climate change are reaching an even greater scale. Governments are pledging to slash greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, investments into renewable energy now account for 70% of funding for new electricity generation , economies are being restructured around the taxation and trading of carbon emissions, climate tech accounts for 6% of early-stage VC funding, and geo-engineering projects may modify our atmosphere to reflect solar radiation or change the biological composition of our oceans to better capture and store carbon.
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Building resilience along the West Coast of North America

Pacific Northwest governors, California lieutenant governor and British Columbia premier penned this joint op-ed.The signs of the climate crisis are everywhere — droughts, wildfires, extreme heat waves, flooding, and more intense hurricanes. We can no longer ignore the growing costs of climate change on people and our communities. And there can be no action to fight climate change and limit its impacts without including the ocean. The ocean plays an essential role in climate regulation and provides solutions for adaptation and mitigation to address climate-driven impacts. Ocean-climate action must reduce those impacts and build resilience for ecosystems and coastal communities...
The Herald-Times

Column: Action needed now to fight the worst effects of climate change

During the late summer of 2020, many western states suffered from catastrophic wildfires resulting in 31 dead and 4 million burned acres. The worst was California's August Complex blaze, which destroyed 8,200 structures and left tens of thousands homeless. The flames destroyed a million Joshua trees along with groves of redwoods and sequoias. While fires have always been a part of the western landscape, the extent and intensity of heat, drought, and burned area is more recent. The number of California's wildfires increased from 5,456 in 2019 to 8,112 in 2020. Scientific data reveals that 19 of the last 20 years have been the warmest on record since bookkeeping began some 140 years ago.
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh finalizes city energy plan to help tackle climate change

The past few weeks have been a busy time for environmental policy. First, leaders from all over the world gathered in Glasgow, Scotland for two weeks of intense talks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. One of the attendees was Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who made an agreement with Glasgow where the two cities would develop goals to address climate and environmental sustainability, as well as other issues.
Washington Times

Climate change is best countered by economic freedom

Kudos to Greta Thunberg. The teenaged activist neatly summed up COP 26, the U.N.’s recently concluded conference on climate change, calling it “a failure” that amounted to nothing more than “a P.R. event,” a festival of “empty words.”. Of course, that’s all it ever could have been. Like the two-dozen...
resilience.org

The elites can’t stop climate change, but democratic cities can

We should not kid ourselves: the climate catastrophe is an epic war of the rich on the poor; corporate criminality on a global scale.~Dimitrios Roussopoulos[1]. There is little doubt that very few expected anything meaningful and productive to come out of the COP26. Even befor the beginning of the summit, climate scientists such as Peter Kalmus, author of Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution, warned[2] that one of the summit’s main goals – “Net Zero by 2050” – is deeply flawed plan that provides cover for big oil and politicians to preserve the status quo. During the days of the COP26 activists deemed it a failure[3]. Even the very world leaders who organized it were skeptical from the very beginning of the potential outcomes[4]. And when from Global Witness looked through the list of participants, they found out that the fossil fuel industry, one of those most responsible for the climate crisis, has the largest delegation at the summit to ensure that its interests will be preserved[5]. Furthermore, historically speaking, the previous 25 COPs have also led to no results. In short, from wherever you look at it, there was nothing to really expect but more of the same.
Slate

Now Climate Change Is Threatening Renewable Energy, Too

It was a strange summer in Glasgow. The city, like much of Scotland, is notorious for cloudy, blustery, and generally capricious weather, even in summer. But in parts of Scotland and northwestern Europe, the summer of 2021 was uncharacteristically warm, dry, and sunny, a boon for lockdown-weary citizens unable or unwilling to travel to favorite southern vacation spots. It was also eerily calm. Day after day, there was little or no wind, something very noticeable in a country with a reputation as the windiest place in Europe.
traverseticker.com

Wild Weather And Climate Change Already Having Their Day In Traverse City

Rising sea levels; submerged streets; homes and businesses left in ruin. These consequences have long been touted as the eventual impacts of climate change. But what if they’re already here? It’s a question worth asking in Traverse City, which has been battered in recent years by epic storms, record-high water levels, destructive floods, and devastating erosion. As the area goes through one of its warmest autumns on record – on the heels of its wettest summer – some local experts say its past time to start planning for what’s next.
