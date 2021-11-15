Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums dip, cracks fall to over 6-week low

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday, drifting away from multi-month highs touched last week, as some demand worries sprang back due to a resurgence in China's COVID-19 cases. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 69 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 73 cents per barrel on Friday. The premiums hit a more than 16-month high of 86 cents a barrel last Thursday, partly buoyed by recovering industrial demand and lower Chinese supplies. But a drop in China's domestic consumption due to reimposed virus curbs would likely lead to increased exports from the country, while the regional market continues to get steady supplies from South Korean refiners, trade sources said. China is battling the spread of its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant, according to numbers announced on Monday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $11.88 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since Sept. 28. They were at $13.04 per barrel on Friday. "Across the three regional hubs, diesel price recoveries in New York and Europe have outperformed those in Asia owing to the earlier reopening of their economies and greater progress made in COVID-19 vaccinations," Fitch Solutions said in a note. "The recovery in Asia has marginally lagged partly as it has broadly stuck by a 'zero COVID-19' approach centered around tough lockdowns, deemed necessary due to multiple sharp outbreaks in the most populous markets," analysts at Fitch added. CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT REBOUNDS - China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in October from its lowest level in more than a year in the previous month, with refiners cranking up operations amid high fuel prices and robust demand. - Processing volumes in October were 58.4 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 13.75 million barrels per day (bpd), up from a 16-month low of 13.64 million bpd in September. OTHER NEWS - Crude oil prices fell on Monday on expectations of increasing supply, while higher energy costs and rising COVID-19 cases are also seen weighing on demand. - Royal Dutch Shell will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure, it said on Monday, as the energy giant battles calls from an activist investor to split up. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 90.63 -1.93 -2.09 92.56 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.11 -0.04 57.14 -0.07 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 90.78 -1.93 -2.08 92.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.04 -0.04 -50.00 0.08 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 90.93 -1.93 -2.08 92.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.19 -0.04 -17.39 0.23 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 91.43 -1.93 -2.07 93.36 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.69 -0.04 -5.48 0.73 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 89.03 -1.8 -1.98 90.83 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.29 -0.07 -19.44 0.36 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)