ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Has Alec Baldwin Been Spending His Time Since The Accidental Rust Shooting?

By Emily Hutchinson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alec Baldwin hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in October when it was confirmed a horrific accident on the set of his movie "Rust" had resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The mom of one died while working on October 21 when Alec discharged a prop gun...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
americanmilitarynews.com

George Clooney slams Alec Baldwin film set shooting – here’s what he said

One of Hollywood’s most famous actors weighed in this week on the controversy surrounding last month’s shooting on the set of the western film “Rust,” where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director. During an appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast on Monday, as reported by CBSLA,...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Alec Baldwin Lying? Voice Stress Analyst Points Out Actor's False Claims In 'Rust' Shooting Statement

Did Alec Baldwin lie in his statement about the "Rust" shooting incident and cover up the critical information related to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins?. Since the "Rust" shooting incident happened, Baldwin became one of the sufferers tagged as potentially responsible for the tragic event. To somewhat control the buzzes, he spoke up for the first time in front of the photographers in Vermont, saying he could not detail the probe's progress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#The Accidental#Cnn#The U S Sun#Daily Mail
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Brother Daniel Has Strong Words About 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel Baldwin spoke out about the Rust shooting on Monday, complaining that his brother was being used as a scapegoat in the whole ordeal. Daniel appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on the radio, where he said that Alec was taking the brunt of the criticism due to his political views. He believes his brother's A-list fame makes him an easy target as well.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Experts slam Alec Baldwin’s public handling of ‘Rust’ shooting

It’s been two weeks since Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust, and there are still questions about how such a tragedy occurred. Alec Baldwin, star and producer of the Western indie film, fired a gun during rehearsal that contained a live round. The actor initially issued a statement saying that he had “no words to convey my shock and sadness” about the accident. Baldwin’s remarks about the tragedy have been sparse, but telling, since Oct. 21, the day of the events.
CELEBRITIES
iheartcats.com

Amid “Intense” Time, Alec Baldwin’s Missing Cat Has Been Found With Broken Leg

After the tragic accidental shooting on the set of Rust that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, Alec Baldwin and his family have been caught in what wife Hilaria described as an “intense” time. To complicate an already difficult moment, the Baldwins’ Bengal cat, Emilio, went missing from the Vermont property where the family has been staying. Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, took to Instagram to share news of the young Bengal cat’s disappearance.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Gloria Allred Claims Alec Baldwin 'Intentionally' Fired Deadly Shot On 'Rust' Set: He Played 'Russian Roulette With A Loaded Gun'

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred in a suit against the actor over the deadly shooting last month that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. In court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the suit, filed on Wednesday, November 17, names multiple defendants associated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Alec Baldwin’s Idiotic Call for More Police on Movie Sets After His ‘Rust’ Shooting

Someone needs to check on Alec Baldwin. In the two weeks since Baldwin unintentionally discharged a live weapon at two people on the Santa Fe set of the Western picture Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, it’s been made abundantly clear that laying low isn’t a part of the PR plan. Baldwin has been tweeting through it, posting alleged proof that an assistant director yelled “cold gun” on set and amplifying an Instagram post by costume designer Terese Magpale Davis, who wrote that the narrative of an unsafe Rust set “is bullshit” (Baldwin was also a producer on the film). That narrative, which includes the fact that a half-dozen crew members walked off the set just hours before Hutchins and Souza were shot, situates the tragedy within a larger framework of not just the presence of live rounds on Hollywood sets but of existing workplace schisms that have exploded into full-blown union strikes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy