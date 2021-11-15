ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey after years of tension - officials

By Orhan Coskun
Reuters
 5 days ago
ANKARA (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for the first time in years as the regional rivals work to repair frayed relations, two Turkish officials said on Monday.

The visit, which will include talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, is scheduled to take place as soon as Nov. 24, the officials said.

Turkey and the UAE have been battling for influence in the Middle East since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago. They have supported opposing sides in Libya’s civil war, and their disputes extended to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf, before Ankara started a charm offensive in the region last year.

In August, Erdogan said Turkey and the UAE had made progress in improving ties, which could lead to significant investment in Turkey, after a rare meeting with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Two weeks after their talks, Erdogan held a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, trade, regional developments and investments, one of the Turkish officials said on condition of anonymity. The second official said the final date had not yet been set.

“Sheikh Mohammed’s visit will contribute to bringing ties to a better place,” the second official said, adding that a “high-level visit” from Turkey would be on the agenda soon.

The UAE foreign ministry declined to comment.

Asked about the planned visit, a spokesman for Erdogan’s AK Party did not specify a date but said talks between Ankara and Abu Dhabi on normalising ties would continue and that the progress made so far was positive.

“This rapprochement between the UAE and Turkey, this intense cooperation for the resolution of problems, is good,” Omer Celik told reporters, adding Ankara had a “comprehensive action plan and sincere approach” for resolving regional disputes.

“Dialogue, contacts, and negotiations for the resolution of various issues (with the UAE) will continue strongly.”

Last year Turkey accused the UAE of bringing chaos to the Middle East through interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and others criticised Turkish military actions. Erdogan had also threatened to break off diplomatic ties with the UAE after the Gulf state’s move to normalise ties with Israel.

Ankara’s efforts to repair ties come after similar overtures this year towards Egypt and Saudi Arabia which have yielded little public progress.

With political differences still running deep between Abu Dhabi and Ankara, the two sides have focused on economic ties and de-escalation, rather than resolving their ideological rift.

Turkey said it was in talks with the UAE over investments in energy, such as power generation. The UAE has said it seeks deeper trade and economic ties with Turkey, and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds have also made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol.

Turkey and the UAE will also hold a business forum in Dubai on Nov. 23.

blooloop.com

The National Aquarium opens to visitors at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi

The National Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the Middle East and home to 46,000 freshwater and marine creatures, has opened at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi. The National Aquarium features more than 60 exhibits across 10 zones, with species including hammerhead sharks and the ‘Super Snake’, which is believed to be the longest reptile on display in the world.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Yemen#Turkish#Arab#Uae National Security#The Uae Foreign Ministry#Erdogan S Ak Party
WSAV News 3

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain […]
MILITARY
Reuters

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities

CAIRO Nov 20 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi Arabian cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen had on Friday said it destroyed three drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia...
MIDDLE EAST
persecution.org

Abu Dhabi Adopts Expatriate Secular Law Reforms

11/19/2021 United Arab Emirates (International Christian Concern) – Abu Dhabi recently announced legal reforms to provide a more secular framework to appeal to foreigners, which will take effect in December. The reforms were brought about for the UAE to become more attractive to outsiders, hoping that other emirates will follow suit, and to compete against Saudi Arabia for talent.
MIDDLE EAST
