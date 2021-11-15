ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADNOC, Borealis sign $6.2 billion partnership deal to expand facility - media office

 5 days ago
DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) has signed a $6.2 billion partnership with Austrian plastics group Borealis, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Monday.

The deal will see the expansion of the Borouge facility in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, to become the world's largest single-site polyolefin complex, the media office added.

