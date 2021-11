Mogwai and his sister, Momo, 5-month-old red pandas, have made their public debut to a chorus of "awws” at the Pueblo Zoo. The two cubs are the first red pandas to be born at the Pueblo Zoo and the first litter of cubs for 3-year-old mother Priya. It is an exciting time for staff who are doing their part to ensure the viability of the rare red panda species, which is critically endangered.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO