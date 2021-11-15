ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

2 join First American Title

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Ford is now a business development representative with First American Title. Ford is...

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
idahobusinessreview.com

Rhoades joins Zions Bank

Zions Bank has hired Rhett Rhoades as a community banking relationship manager at its Nampa branch. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients. Rhoades brings more than 13 years of banking experience to the role and will work with clients in Nampa, Caldwell and Wilder. Active in the community, Rhoades coaches youth soccer for the Canyon Optimist Soccer Club and has volunteered at the Snake River Stampede for over 30 years.
NAMPA, ID
northscottpress.com

Meyer joins First Central ag, commercial team

First Central State Bank is adding a team member with more than a decade of banking experience. The eastern Iowa community bank recently announced the addition of Brandon Meyer to its team. Meyer, an AVP and commercial and ag lender, is located in First Central State Bank’s Eldridge location. This...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
Eagle, ID
Business
City
Eagle, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#First American Title#Ford
idahobusinessreview.com

IBR lauds finance, legal professionals

Laughter and a standing ovation followed the conclusion of retired Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick’s remarks during the Idaho Business Review’s Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance honoree celebration. Fifty-six individuals were recognized Tuesday night at Boise Centre for their mentorship and other contributions to the finance and law...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Ballou joins Idaho Community Foundation

Rich Ballou of Rexburg has joined the Idaho Community Foundation as a philanthropic advisor serving east Idaho. He will work with individuals, families, companies and organizations to help them accomplish their charitable goals. Ballou has a background in both development and journalism. He most recently served as a director of development at Idaho State University and was a major gifts donor liaison for LDS Philanthropies/Brigham Young University (BYU)-Idaho before that. After graduating from Ricks Junior College (now BYU-Idaho) and Utah State University with degrees in journalism, Ballou joined Pioneer Newspapers and rose from advertising representative at the Logan Herald Journal to publisher of the Rexburg Standard Journal.
REXBURG, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
idahobusinessreview.com

A note from the editor Nov. 19

While greeting honorees and their guests at Tuesday’s Leaders in Law and Excellence in Finance ceremony, I was reminded of one of the many reasons why Idaho is special. Many people enter the workforce and go on to have noteworthy accomplishments in their careers — promotions, innovative lateral moves, leading special projects — but a select number will be recognized by their greater communities, and that recognition is rarely for job success alone.
POLITICS
KRTV News

Job Opening: KRTV Media Account Executive

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at KRTV in Great Falls, where Scripps is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.
JOBS
idahobusinessreview.com

Rowley named COO of McAlvain Companies

McAlvain Companies has announced the appointment of Jim Rowley to COO. Rowley, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, previously served as vice president of construction services at McAlvain Companies. In this position, he was responsible for assisting a team of project directors in team leadership and team support, overseeing the effective and efficient planning and managing of assigned projects to ensure a successful completion. In his new role, Rowley will be responsible for the overall operations of McAlvain Companies and will work with the CEO, Torry McAlvain, and Big-D board of directors to implement the strategic vision and values of the firm. Prior to joining McAlvain in 2020, Rowley worked in the Seattle market for both Howard S Wright Construction and Turner Construction.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy