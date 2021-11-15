ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) – a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders – increased...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

i3 Verticals (IIIV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) increased by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

EZCORP (EZPW) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) – a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America – increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to EZCORP announcing the results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Eypt#Blindness#Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals#Davio#Eyp 1901
The Motley Fool

Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Novo Nordisk is buying Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $38.25 per share. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are exploding higher today in response to a buyout offer from Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). Dicerna stock was up 78.6% as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased by over 9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased by over 9% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to NVIDIA’s third quarter ended October 31, 2021. These are the highlights:. — Record revenue...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Yatsen Holding (YSG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE: YSG) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE: YSG) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter and the authorization by its board of directors of a $100 million share repurchase program.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Stock: Why The Priced Surged Today

The stock price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 29% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 29% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Identified Technologies has been awarded a multi-year site management drone-mapping contract for a US Army Corps of Engineers project based in Florida.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AMD
pulse2.com

ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) have increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) – an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency, and safety while dramatically reducing emissions – have increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ClearSign Technologies announcing that it has received a purchase order from a Fortune 500 national refiner in connection with the first phase of the project to retrofit two process heaters with eight ClearSign Core burners each to be installed in their Midwest refinery.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Arco Platform (ARCE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Arco announcing that it has entered into agreements led by affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, which have committed to make a US$100 million strategic investment, and General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) J, L.P., which has committed to make a US$50 million strategic investment, through the purchase of convertible senior notes, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) fell over 10% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) fell over 10% today. Investors are responding negatively to Alibaba posting lower-than-expected second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of 200.69 billion...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kohl’s (KSS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. These...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Jowell Global (JWEL) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) – one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China – increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that Jowell Global and Unilever’s Uni-Excubator held a strategic cooperation conference at the Longrich China headquarters on October 22, 2021.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Arcus Biosciences announcing that Gilead has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus’s clinical-stage portfolio, including both anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab, and AB308, as well as etrumadenant and quemliclustat. And the companies also added a research collaboration as described below. Today’s transaction is subject to applicable antitrust clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions. The parties expect the transaction to close by year-end.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Novavax (NVAX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 7.92% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) – a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases – increased by 7.92% yesterday. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company announcing that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun its evaluation of an application for conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will be marketed in the European Union under the brand name Nuvaxovid.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) – a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors responding negatively to Amtech Systems reporting the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cloopen Group (RAAS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: RAAS) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: RAAS) – a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China – increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer presented at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy