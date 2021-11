QUEENS, N.Y. (Nov. 11, 2021) – The St. John's volleyball team will play host to Connecticut and Seton Hall in its final two home matches of the season. The Johnnies return to action against Connecticut on Friday at 3 p.m. before facing Seton Hall on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Red Storm will host its Senior Day in conjunction with the Seton Hall match. Both matches this weekend will be streamed and available on ESPN3.

QUEENS, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO