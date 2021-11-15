ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Ronaldo saves us every game’: Usain Bolt gives verdict on Manchester United struggles

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Usain Bolt has lamented Manchester United ’s current struggles and questioned why Antonio Conte wasn’t hired as the new manager.

United have endured a difficult season so far with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under increasing pressure following back-to-back home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Red Devils have had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for securing late points on numerous occasions this term with last-gasp goals against Villarreal and Atalanta amongst others.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt attended the Premier League game with Everton back in October and is disappointed with what he is seeing.

“We are going to struggle,” he told The National News . “Cristiano has saved us every game. One guy has to do all that work. We have not played good football in so long.

“It is so relaxed. We pass so slowly. When Alex Ferguson was manager, we had to win because he would demand you win.”

Conte was strongly linked with taking over from Solskjaer before he went on to take on the manager’s job at Tottenham.

Bolt believes a manager with the track record of success that the Italian has would’ve been the ideal candidate to turn things around at Old Trafford.

“He has been at Chelsea – he won a title,” he added. “He’s been at Inter Milan – he’s won a title. He’s been at Juve – he’s won a title.

“Everywhere he goes, he structures the team so well. In January, he is probably going to get one or two players, then at the end of the season he is probably going to find proper players and bring them in.”

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League, five points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

They next play Watford on Saturday.

