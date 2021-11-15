Don Cassino “Deal Or No Deal”

Patrick Muhanji better known as Pat Black is a music recording artist from West Chester, PA. Pat started making music at a young age and fell in love with it. As he got older his passion for music grew with him. At a young age Pat would mainly listen to R&B and do covers to some of his favorite songs. Nowadays, you can find adult Pat in the studio more than the club unless he is getting paid for one of his club appearances or a show. Pat Black has received a lot of love for his music both locally and globally. Fans can connect with Pay Black by following his Instagram handle, “@PatBlack360”. At the moment Pat is on the Radio and is scheduled to do more interviews in the upcoming weeks online and on the radio moving into 2022 next year. Pat Black has been all gas no break this year as he and his team have been promoting his music heavy online, & in outside in person. A fan favorite by Pat Black is Ting Go Boom. His fans have made multiple videos and posted them online to his music. Pat Black is focused and has a lot of new content on the way.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO