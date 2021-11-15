ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How many errors do UK adults make in their jobs?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany workers have made a ‘critical’ error in their job but got away with it. A poll of 2,000 workers found one in five have made what they consider to be a critical mistake at work, and 12 per cent have taken a risk that cost their company money....

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Immoral’ developers ‘targeting rural areas and refusing to build on brownfield sites’

Developers are “gorging” on greenfield sites in rural areas to build despite a record amount of brownfield land being available for construction, a charity has said.A report by the CPRE, an organisation that aims to protect the countryside, said there is enough brownfield land in England to accommodate 1.3 million homes.Despite this, CPRE said “wasteful and immoral” developers are choosing to concrete over greensites because it is cheaper. Emma Bridgewater, the charity’s president, is calling for councils and planners to take a “brownfield first policy”.“We need to direct councils and developers to use these sites – often in town and...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sales at B&Q owner Kingfisher slip as pandemic DIY boom loses pace

B&Q owner Kingfisher has seen sales drop as the pandemic-fuelled DIY boom lost steam, but it told investors it will nevertheless post profits at the top end of forecasts. Shares in the company, which also owns Screwfix dropped in early trading. It revealed total revenues of £3.25 billion for the...
RETAIL
The Independent

How much time do UK adults spend cleaning at Christmas?

The average adult spends nearly an hour cleaning their homes on Christmas Day, according to a poll. A survey of 2,000 UK adults revealed just how much time is spent preparing for guests and cleaning up after family during the festive period, with the average adult slaving away for 43 minutes a day.
U.K.
The Independent

Just how much do UK adults like takeaways?

British adults will be relying on takeaway meals until the festive period is over, because they’re too busy to cook up anything from scratch. A poll of 2,000 adults found exactly half will spend more at their local chippy or curry house than usual. With 31 per cent claiming they...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Uk#Iron Mountain
The Independent

How often does the average UK adult need a break?

The typical Briton needs a break every 46 days, with a midweek mini-getaway the most popular, a poll has revealed. A survey of 2,000 adults found their tiredness levels, effectiveness at work and general mood suffers if they wait any longer before enjoying a trip away. One third also admit...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Poorest will miss out as plans to cap care costs are quietly watered down

Ministers have quietly watered down plans for a cap on social care costs — a move that experts warn will hit the poorest hardest and could leave some paying twice as much.Under proposals to be voted on by MPs next week, the £86,000 threshold on costs will only count direct contributions and not any means-tested money received from the state. That makes it likely that only wealthier people will benefit from the cap.The decision risks alienating new Tory voters in former “red wall” areas, who will miss out while the assets of rich southern households are protected.Labour said the...
WORLD
Searchengine Journal

How Do I Rank Better Internationally In One Or Many Countries?

Today’s Ask an SEO column is a 2-for-1 special dealing with questions about ranking in multiple countries. “One of my clients want to rank in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand & South America with a .uk domain. Should I suggest that they stay with the .uk domain or launch a new website? They recruit teachers from international countries who are looking for a better opportunity in the U.K.”
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Which MPs have second jobs and how much do they earn?

The second jobs of MPs are under scrutiny after former minister Owen Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Monday it would be "wise" to review the rules around second jobs. Are MPs allowed second jobs?. Yes, as long as they are...
JOBS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
leedaily.com

Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

The 750,000 stimulus cheques that were mailed out on Monday, November 15, 2021, will be dispersed to eligible residents throughout California. A stimulus check is a payment made to a taxpayer by the US government. Stimulus checks are intended to help the economy by providing people with additional spending money.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy