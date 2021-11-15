SZA addresses Astroworld tragedy after stopping her Utah concert to check on a fan who passed out

SZA has addressed the tragedy at Astroworld after stopping a performance to check on a fan.

Footage from the concert – at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – shows the singer coming to the aid of the fan, who reportedly fell unconscious.

Ten people died and more were injured during Travis Scott’s performance at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on 5 November , when the crowd surged towards the stage. SZA performed at Astroworld earlier the same day.

At her own concert on Thursday (11 November), SZA called out to medics after she noticed a person in distress. She also urged venue staff to hand out bottles of water to the crowd.

The singer acknowledged that festival goers fainting at shows isn’t uncommon, but pointed out that “people don’t die in concerts all the time”.

SZA isn’t the only artist who has stopped her own show following the Astroworld tragedy.

Last Monday (8 November), Teyana Taylor paused a performance to check on a fan who appeared to be in distress.

“Is she okay?” Taylor asked the crowd. “Bring her up here. Is she okay? We ain’t doing that. Come on.”

Taylor later joked: “I’m about to retire, you ain’t gonna sue me, baby. Let’s make sure we’re good.”