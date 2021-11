In economics class. I learned about the Law of Diminishing Returns. In short, it says that every additional bit of effort you put into something will get you less in return. Take, for instance, booking a hotel room. For every question you answer, there will always be two new questions. How are the ratings of the hotels in the area? Are there any promotions going on right now that might apply? Should you use points or cash? Could you book with AAA, Costco or book a package to save money? Which card should you use to pay? The number of things to consider is dizzying. Don’t even get me started when you also have to consider using hotel points or free night certificates.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO