Tourist discovers KFC ‘hack’ for the best views of Giza pyramids

By Travel Desk
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A tourist has gone viral after sharing a “travel hack” for accessing the best views of the Giza pyramids in Egypt – all from a fast-food restaurant.

Travel blogger Kimmie Connor shared a video of her unusual tip on Tiktok , where it was viewed 1.6 million times.

“This is the most ridiculous Giza pyramids hack you’ll ever hear,” Connor says in a voiceover.

“Outside the exit there’s a Pizza Hut and a KFC with this view.” At this point, the camera pans around to show views of the famed Great Pyramid of Giza – one of the original Seven Wonders of the World.

“Would you believe they actually have a view from the top?” she continues. The video shows Connor picking up her KFC meal before climbing several flights of stairs.

“Walk all the way up to the top – that’s right, keep going,” she says, with the clip showing her emerge with her tray onto a roof terrace with tables and chairs.

“Sure, there’s other rooftops around, but this one is completely empty and you can have it all to yourself – just you and your Zinger. I bet you anything this is the most ridiculous place you will ever have KFC, but honestly just buying one burger is a lot cheaper than getting some of the other views or getting taxis or camels.”

Connor calls the view “unreal” and says the KFC is actually one of the most central and closest restaurants in Giza.

Her final tip? Save the more expensive restaurants for sunset – and “save some fries for walking around for the rest of the day.”

The hack garnered more than 280,000 likes and thousands of comments, with viewers delighted by the affordable tip for tourists.

