Report recommending suspension of slain Chicago police officer Ella French sparks outrage

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight officers involved in the botched 2019 raid of a social worker be suspended or fired is being harshly criticized for including the name of the officer who was fatally shot during an August traffic stop. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, members of the City Council, the president of the city's...

CBS Chicago

Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brother of murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French said he was “flabbergasted” by a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young, and he called the report “disgraceful.” In the report released Wednesday, COPA recommended a three-day suspension for French for not wearing a body camera during the wrong raid at Young’s home in February 2019. Officer French was shot and killed in August while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her brother, Andrew French, asked – where was the respect for his sister? “Being reminded about how much (Young)...
WSPY NEWS

Former Chicago Police Officer Joins Kendall County Sheriff's Office

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office swore in a new patrol deputy last month. Deputy Steward Blouin was sworn in by Sheriff Dwight Baird on October 28th. Blouin served as an officer at the Chicago Police Department before being hired by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Before his career in law...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Hosting ‘Gun Turn In’ Event In Effort To Make Communities Safer

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is paying you to get rid of your guns. CPD is having a ‘Gun Turn In’ event Saturday on the city’s west side. CBS 2’s Ryan Baker talked with Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks about the program, which offer a $100 gift card, per weapon. “You walk in, we make sure the gun is safe meaning that there’s no ammunition or live rounds in it. you walk out with a $100 gift card,” said Brooks. “You can spend that any way you would spend any other credit card. It doesn’t have a name on it, we don’t know who you are. the most important thing is how can we make this community a safer place.” They are also giving $10 gift cards for BB guns. The Chicago police ‘Gun Turn In’ is happening tomorrow at the Lighthouse Gospel Baptist Church at 3004 W. Lexington from 10 to 2 p.m.
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown Slam COPA For Leaving Slain Officer Ella French’s Name In Report On Anjanette Young Raid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown each chastised the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Friday for failing to redact the name of slain Officer Ella French in its report on the botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young. The report, which was prepared before French was shot and killed, recommended that she be suspended in connection with the raid. “That to me seems the height of tone-deafness,” Mayor Lightfoot said, “so yes, I am disappointed, and I think they could have taken different actions,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “It just doesn’t make sense that COPA made...
Lori Lightfoot
Herald & Review

More Chicago police officers comply with vaccination status reporting

As vaccine mandates hit their deadlines, the consequences are coming down on the country's police forces."We're still going to give them one last opportunity to do the right thing," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Chicago's mayor stripping 19 officers of their police powers for refusing to report their vaccine status. The fight going to court, where a judge ordered the officer's union boss to stop making public statements, like this one:"You are under no obligation to respond or comply," said John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police. He had argued vaccinations were a matter of collective bargaining. But pulling more than a dozen officers is a sore spot in a city already dealing with spiking crime. There's also resistance in Seattle and Los Angeles County.In San Diego, a similar story. Around 90% of San Diego's officers said they think vaccines should be an individual choice. Almost half said they'd rather be fired than comply with a mandate."That's concerning, I mean, the possible impacts if we were to lose officers," said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.The union is arguing officers could easily get hired elsewhere and is urging the city to provide alternatives, like regular testing. It's trying to prevent cuts to an already strained force."You look at this police department, our ratio of officers to citizens is the second-lowest in this nation, and so obviously that impacts our ability to respond to crime," said Nisleit.In Florida, Karen Weiskopf is pleading with police officers and anyone who will listen to get their shot. Her husband, officer Michael Weiskopf, died in August after battling COVID-19 for close to a month. He was not vaccinated when he got infected. "The pain. There wasn't one day, one hour, one moment that he didn't suffer," Karen Weiskopf said."I said, is there any way I can go to sleep and just die of a broken heart because it'd be a lot easier," she said."Quit paying attention to the politicians that think they know what they're talking about, but they don't," said Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida.Police leaders are encouraging their officers to get the shot. But many union heads are standing their ground on this argument."We don't like being mandated and pushed into anything like that," said John Kazanjian, president of the Florida Police Benevolent Association.Kazanjian, the head of Florida's largest police union, is vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same, but: "It's a freedom of choice, absolutely, that's why we live in this great country, the United States," said Kazanjian.Florida has one of the highest counts in the country of officers who have died from COVID-19: 57 and counting.Each one leaving behind a family member to wish things could be different. "It's still surreal," said Weiskopf. "I'm taking it, um, I think hour by hour and day by day.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Wore Punisher Skull On Uniform During 2019 Incident

By Chris Hacker CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer wore a Punisher skull symbol during a 2019 incident in which officers are accused of pointing their guns at two innocent teens, according to images reviewed by CBS 2. The officer, Jesada Laksanaprom, was one of two officers who, on Christmas Eve 2019, forced their way into the home of Jaylin Stiger, then 16-years-old, and his brother, Lazerick James, who was 13 years old at the time. The officers didn’t have a warrant and neither teen was the person the officers were searching for. After Laksanaprom and the other officer left the apartment,...
okcfox.com

Police union and family demand apology after negative Ella French report

WASHINGTON (TND) -- A civilian watchdog group released a report criticizing the actions of fallen Chicago police officer Ella French, recommending disciplinary measures and provoking an infuriating reaction from both police and family members. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recently released the report about French, who was murdered...
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot Says Interim COPA Chief Should Apologize For Controversy Over Officer Ella French’s Inclusion In Report On Botched Anjanette Young Raid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Facing opposition from more than 20 aldermen over her pick to lead the city’s police oversight agency, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Civilian Office of Police Accountability interim chief Andrea Kersten should apologize for a report recommending a three-day suspension for slain Police Officer Ella French. Lightfoot has nominated COPA interim chief administrator Andrea Kersten for the full-time job, despite a letter from 20 aldermen opposing that pick, arguing the agency’s report on the botched 2019 raid at the home of Anjanette Young should disqualify Kersten from leading the agency, because the report recommended French be suspended for three days...
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Police face stricter reporting rules under settlement of decade-long dispute over inequitable deployment of officers

The Chicago Police Department faces rigid reporting requirements — and the ACLU of Illinois will get $250,000 in attorney’s fees — under a settlement advanced Monday to resolve a decade-long lawsuit dispute over inequitable police deployment. The $250,000 settlement was one of five approved by the City Council’s Finance Committee...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot’s Pick to Lead COPA Offers ‘Sincere, Heartfelt’ Apology After Report Recommends Suspension for Officer Slain Months Later

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to lead the agency charged with probing misconduct by members of the Chicago Police Department offered a “sincere and heartfelt apology” for releasing a report that recommended that Officer Ella French, slain in August, be disciplined for conduct during the botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home in February 2019.
Block Club Chicago

Aldermen Slam Lightfoot’s Pick For Police Oversight Boss After ‘Tone Deaf’ Report On Slain Officer Ella French

CHICAGO — Twenty alderpeople have opposed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s choice to lead the Civilian Office of Police Accountability after the agency recommended discipline for slain officer Ella French in a report about the wrongful raid on Anjanette Young’s home in 2019. Lightfoot nominated Andrea Kersten as COPA’s chief administrator Tuesday,...

