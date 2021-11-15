ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs demolish Raiders

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 406 yards and tossed five touchdowns to beat the Las Vegas Raiders and lead the Kansas City Chiefs into first place in the AFC West division standings.

Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes in the victory Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. The Chiefs also extended their win streak to three-consecutive games.

"I think the whole team kinda got that swagger back," Mahomes told reporters. "We are going to try to keep this thing rolling."

The Chiefs outgained the Raiders 516 to 299 in total yards and held an edge in time of possession of nearly 11 minutes. Mahomes threw three of his five touchdown tosses in the second half.

Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for an 8-yard touchdown with 2:51 remaining in the first quarter to give the Chiefs an early lead.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow to tie the score at the start of the second quarter.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 40-yard field goal 8:24 before halftime. Mahomes then connected with Hill for a second score about seven minutes later. That 1-yard connection gave the Chiefs a 17-7 lead at halftime.

The Raiders closed the deficit with a five play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. Carr threw a 37-yard touchdown toss to Bryan Edwards to end that drive.

That proved to be the final points of the game for the Raiders. Mahomes orchestrated a 13-play, 82-yard touchdown drive to spark a run of 24 unanswered points.

He ended that possession with a 1-yard touchdown toss to Noah Gray. The Raiders turned the ball over on each of their next two drives.

Raiders wide receiver Desean Jackson fumbled with 5:49 remaining in the third. Butker made a 35-yard field goal eight plays later.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Carr on the Raiders next drive. Mahomes followed with a 38-yard touchdown pass to running back Darrel Williams 1:49 into the fourth.

The Chiefs quarterback threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle with 7:39 remaining for the final points of the night.

Williams totaled 144 yards from scrimmage and a score on 20 touches for the Chiefs. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauled in eight catches for a game-high 119 yards.

"In this league, you are just as good as your next game," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "We are seeing it every game. ... The parity in this league is ridiculous. You have to stay on your game and continue to work to get better."

Carr completed 25 of 35 passes for 261 yards, one score and an interception in the loss.

"I just really believe in our group. It's a close group," Carr said of the Raiders. "The things we messed up are so correctable. That's what gives me [confidence] that we can do it."

The Chiefs (6-4) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Raiders (5-4) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

