Store Openings Are Ushering In a "New Age of Retail"

Nordstrom is getting into the sports merchandise game.
The department store today announced a partnership with Fanatics Inc., the digital sports platform that sells licensed sportswear, sports equipment and other merchandise. Through the long-term partnership, Nordstrom shoppers will be able to browse and purchase an assortment of Fanatics products via the Nordstrom website. Fanatics will then fulfill and ship all order to customers.
“We are thrilled to partner with Fanatics to serve both current and new customers, just in time for the gifting season,” said Teri Bariquit, chief merchandising officer at Nordstrom. “Through this innovative partnership model and new product category, we...
