Environment

Monday NJ Weather: The Second of Three Chilly November Days

By Dan Zarrow
 5 days ago
Sunday's high temperatures only reached the mid to upper 40s across New Jersey, easily our coldest day of the season so far. Monday's forecast highs: also in the mid to upper 40s. With a brisk wind adding to the chill in the air. Tuesday will be unseasonably cold too...

The Providence Journal

Will big storm foul up Thanksgiving travel in Southern New England? Here's what to expect

Aside from some rain Monday, the weather should cooperate for those traveling in Southern New England for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. A big storm that some feared would disrupt travel in the Northeast early next week should bring just a quarter- to a half-inch of rain to the region Monday, according to Bryce Williams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts.
NORTON, MA
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Forecast: Below Average Snowfall, Warmer Than Average Temperatures, WBZ-TV Weather Team Predicts

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end! Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
BOSTON, MA
State
New Jersey State
CBS Boston

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Some Rain, But No Major Storms Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one of the busiest travel periods of the entire year, Thanksgiving week. If you’re not flying to grandma’s, your probably driving. Or, perhaps you have family and friends headed your way next week. There are enough headaches this time of year; busy airports, crowded grocery aisles, you don’t need any other sources of stress. Sure would be nice to take the weather off that list wouldn’t it? I think I can be of service. As of this writing, I do not see any major weather worries next week. We have been watching for a potential coastal storm for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

New Outlook Paints Potentially Grim Picture For Colorado Snow This Upcoming La Niña Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season looked promising in October with a few early snowstorms in the mountains. Enough snow fell to allow three Colorado ski resorts to open before Halloween. (credit: Loveland Ski) But the flow of moisture quickly shut off as we moved into November and the storm track shifted away from the state. The result has been a lot of windy and dry weather over the past several weeks that fueled an unusual November wildfire and delayed the opening of at least one Colorado ski resort. On Thursday, forecasters at NOAA released the latest winter outlook for the United States,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
FOX Carolina

Chilly and Dry Weekend, Rain Monday, Then Hard Freeze

There's a big chill in the air for the Upstate into this weekend. Saturday brings sunshine and highs in the low 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains, and another night near freezing. Sunday, expect passing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another round of rain will...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
binghamtonhomepage.com

November 19 weather forecast: Chilly Friday into chilly weekend

(Friday, November 19, 2021) The chilly air creating lake effect snow showers will stick around Friday. Drier air returns for most of the weekend, but it won’t warm up much. An active weather pattern sets up for the start of next week. Most of the lake effect snow from Lake...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend. A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens. TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34. SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48. SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Chilly Saturday, Pleasant Sunday, Rainy Monday

I like my headlines in three’s, just like a like a good blues track, three chords, some percussion and the truth. So, let’s keep the forecast simple like a blues shuffle; expect a chilly day today, pleasant tomorrow, then a rainy Monday. After temperatures slowly crawl out of the 30s...
CBS DFW

Weekend Looking (Mostly) Dry

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A warming trend starts your weekend as we count down to Thanksgiving. Your Saturday will have sunshine and brisk winds: Weekend Forecast A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have some cloud cover most of the day as temperatures drop. Highs are expected only in the mid 60s. With the lack of sunshine and brisk north winds, it’ll feel very much like jacket weather. The front will even produce a few showers here and there, almost all of this activity will be east of the I-35 corridor.   Sunday A.M. has a small rain chance. Your Thanksgiving forecast includes rain. We are still several days away but right now the chances for rain look rather good. There is some question on if the rain will linger much into Friday or even Saturday. We will certainly keep you posted as we get closer! Temperatures will certainly be cooler, it’ll be breezy with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

