The U.S. on Monday lifted travel restrictions on visitors from 33 countries, including Canada, Mexico, and European nations, for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. All travelers will have to show proof they have been fully inoculated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, and visitors from everywhere but Canada and Mexico will have show a negative coronavirus test to enter.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO