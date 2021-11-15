ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Supply chain issues, coronavirus & more: What’s trending today

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including continued supply chain problems, coronavirus updates and much more. Packed ports and empty shelves: Inside the issues behind the U.S. supply chain crisis (60 Minutes) Supply Chain Disruptions May Mean...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Pandemic, supply chain issues will make this Christmas different

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — The saying goes, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but massive supply chain disruptions are leaving shelves empty and raising prices for what’s in stock. Then, there are the truck transport shortages. Shipping delays may leave shoppers empty-handed this holiday season. This...
RETAIL
Cleveland.com

What’s trending today: November 18, 2021

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including economic worries, coronavirus updates and much more. Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels, TSA says (AP) Why it’s taking so long to get goods off cargo ships and onto store shelves (CBS) Biden...
GAS PRICE
Cleveland.com

US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Cleveland.com

Covid and the NFL, restrictions, more - coronavirus timeline Nov. 6-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’re catching up with our coronavirus timeline after a week’s hiatus. Covid and the NFL, restrictions being eased – and some being tightened – as well as news on mandates all make our roundup regarding Ohio, the United States and the world Nov. 6-19, followed by our quotes of the week:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Oprah
Person
Bernie Sanders
capradio.org

Here’s what California could do to help fix the supply chain

California’s problem is a national one, too: The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach together bring in 40% of all goods shipped to the U.S. by water. So now everyone from port directors to President Joe Biden is interested in fixing the situation. The backlog’s origin story is complicated....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Data, supply chains, digitization—here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

I had the opportunity to sit down with leadership and management expert Michael Useem, the William and Jacalyn Egan Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, to discuss data, enterprise risk management, and strategic partnerships. "Data analytics has become the 'coin of the realm', and for good reason," Useem told me. “In every field, my personal view is that if you're not working with your intuition and data analytics, you're not getting your job done. You need to combine both.” However, experienced wisdom and a "profound understanding of the human condition" is still enormously important, he said. The 10th anniversary edition of Useem’s book, The Leader’s Checklist: 16 Mission-Critical Principles, was released in October. He explained why the COVID-19 pandemic is a redefining moment for leadership.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Biden on tackling high inflation and supply chain issues

The U.S. Labor Department says inflation has hit a 31-year high. President Biden addressed the rising inflation rate and promoted the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure bill in Baltimore yesterday. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN with more.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cnn#Ny Times#Ap#Cnbc#Abc News#Washington Post#Vanity Fair#Asian#American#Pga Tour Champions#Reuters
wtaq.com

Continued Supply Chain Issues Impacting Most Industries

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – From rising prices on many products, to shortages of chips for new vehicles to everyday consumer goods, supply chain issues continue for people around the country – and right here in Northeast Wisconsin. While the pandemic was a factor, UW-Green Bay Associate Professor of Supply...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
POTUS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
58K+
Followers
56K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy