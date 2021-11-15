ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Marchex

  • The Trade: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 22412 shares at an average price of $2.75. The insider spent $61,677.82 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • What Marchex Does: Marchex is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business.

Athenex

  • The Trade: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director, CEO and Chairman of the Board Nam Yiu Johnson Lau acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $2.07. The insider spent $20,690.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Athenex recent reported an exclusive license agreement with National Cancer Institute to utilize T cell receptors targeting mutated p53, KRAS, and EGFR for the development of autologous and allogeneic cell therapies.
  • What Athenex Does: Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings

  • The Trade: Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XERS) Paul Edick acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $2.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $415,760.00.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • What Xeris Biopharma Does: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology.

Heritage Global

  • The Trade: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L Shimer acquired a total of 11611 shares shares at an average price of $1.59. The insider spent $18,461.49 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • What Heritage Global Does: Heritage Global is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. It specializes in acting as an adviser, as well as acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, accounts receivable portfolios, and intellectual property.

IN THIS ARTICLE
