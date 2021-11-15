ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Firebird (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Forbidden love

By Jessie Mendoza
startattle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of the Cold War, a troubled soldier forms a forbidden love triangle with a daring fighter pilot and his female comrade amid the dangerous surroundings of a Soviet Air Force Base. Startattle.com – Firebird 2021. Genre : Drama / Romance. Country : Estonia / United Kingdom....

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Repeat (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Repeat follows cognitive scientist Ryan Moore (Tom England), who experiments with a machine that enables humans to connect with and talk to their dead relatives. To prove his new discovery, Moore conducts practical demos in university halls with people who volunteer for the experiments. Startattle.com – Repeat 2021. This science...
MOVIES
startattle.com

My Fiona (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Best friends for life, Jane (Jeanette Maus) and Fiona have done everything together since kindergarten – Jane following wherever Fiona will lead. Left devastated and adrift following Fiona’s sudden sui—e, Jane tries to make sense of everything by helping Fiona’s widow Gemma care for their young son Bailey. Polar-opposites, the two women only have their shared grief and love for Fiona. But as Jane’s help offers some stability, Gemma can’t help being drawn to her and an unexpected intimacy builds between them. Startattle.com – My Fiona 2021.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Mixtape (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Gemma Brooke Allen, Teen

On the eve of Y2K, orphaned 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents. Raised by her grandmother – who struggles talking about her late daughter – Beverly sees the mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. Startattle.com – Mixtape 2021. Starring :...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Christmas Again (2021 movie) Disney Channel, trailer, release date

A high-spirited 11-year-old hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebrations when her parent’s divorce is going anything but smoothly. Startattle.com – Christmas Again 2021. Genre : Adventure / Comedy / Family. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Andy Fickman. Production : Disney Channel / GWave...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Thomas
startattle.com

A Christmas Together with You (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life. A Christmas Together with You (aka Christmas Together with You) is a Hallmark Christmas romance drama television movie directed by Kevin Fair from a script written by Don Locke and Graham Locke. Fair is best known for directing several episodes of the WB/CW Superman prequel series Smallville. He has also directed more than 15 Hallmark television movies including A Rose for Christmas, A Gift for Christmas, Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2, Wedding Every Weekend, The Christmas Doctor, Taking a Shot at Love, and ten movies for the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” series. Startattle.com – Christmas Together with You movie.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Shuroo Process (2021 movie) trailer, release date

A young New York City journalist, frustrated with the pressures of a failing publishing world and a less-than-promising romantic life, is sent on a journey of self-improvement with catastrophic consequences. Startattle.com – The Shuroo Process 2021. Genre : Drama. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Emrhys Cooper.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Deadlock (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Patrick Muldoon

A wanted c—-nal named Ron Whitlock (Bruce Willis) leads a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the group seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it’s up to one retired elite army ranger Mack Karr (Patrick Muldoon) to save thousands of innocent lives before it’s too late. Startattle.com – Deadlock 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firebird#Cold War#Soviet#Startattle Com#Drama Romance Country#English#Pilot Lauri M Esepp#The Soviet Air Force
startattle.com

A Kiss Before Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Teri Hatcher, James Denton

A Kiss Before Christmas tells the story of nice-guy Ethan, who casually wishes his life had taken a different course and wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same – he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over… and he only has until Christmas Day. Startattle.com – A Kiss Before Christmas 2021.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Swan Song (2021 movie) Apple TV+, Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, trailer, release date,

Set in the near future, Swan Song tells the story of Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. The film explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love. Startattle.com – Swan Song 2021.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Live Action Hollywood Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Director, News and Everything You Need to Know

Attack on Titan Live-Action Hollywood Movie - Everything We Know So Far. With creator Hajime Isayama recently concluding the Attack on Titan manga series, and with its anime adaptation approaching its end, fans are wondering if there will be a live-action adaptation of the popular series in Hollywood. Although Attack on Titan fans know that the series got two Japanese live-action films in 2015, they are still waiting for Hollywood's take.
MOVIES
honknews.com

Back to the Outback: Trailer, Release Date and More!!

Animated movies have since quite a while ago centered their accounts around lovable creatures. It’s not difficult to understand the reason why. Humanizing an animal permits kids and grown-ups to feel for them while recounting extensively open stories that can have multifaceted limits. It has worked for quite some time previously. Netflix’s new animated movie, the family-accommodating Australian-American film “Back to the Outback,” also fits impeccably into this classification.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
editorials24.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer and Release Date

The Crawley family is finally heading back to the big screen in Downton Abbey: A New Era! Over two years after the Focus Features film became a box office hit, a sequel to the 2019 film has been announced. The movie will reunite the entire original principal cast, and if that wasn’t exciting enough, there are a handful of new faces joining the cast this time around — including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West. The upcoming film was originally slated to premiere on Dec. 22, 2021, but has since been pushed to March 18, 2022.
MOVIES
startattle.com

A Holiday in Harlem (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A Holiday in Harlem (aka Holiday in Harlem) follows jetsetting executive Jazmin, who heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit after her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting “presence over presents.” However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

After Ever Happy: Release date, trailer and more for the last After movie

The fourth movie in the After franchise, After Ever Happy, is officially happening. Yep, Harden and Tessa will be taking centre stage once again as their story finally comes to an end, and fans will discover the fate of the turbulent relationship. Here's everything we know about After Ever Happy,...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

WIRED SHUT | Release Date Announcement & Official Trailer

Release Date: November 30, 2021 (Digital & VOD) ; 1/25 (DVD) Written By: Peter Malone Elliott (Story by, Screenplay by), Alexander Sharp (Story by) Starring: Blake Stadel, Natalie Sharp, Behtash Fazlali. Produced By: Peter Malone Elliott, Alexander Sharp. Cinematographer: Martin Taube. Distributor: 101 Films. Production Company: Sharpy. Genre: Horror, Thriller.
TV & VIDEOS
NJ.com

Netflix Christmas movies 2021: Schedule, release dates, trailers

Ready to get into the Christmas spirit from your couch?. Netflix released its schedule of holiday movies available for streaming on the platform throughout the rest of November up until Christmas. Here is a list of what is already available to stream and a list of premiere dates for the...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Funny Thing About Love (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Jon Heder, Barry Corbin

Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa) is on top of the world, a successful business, and a handsome fiancé. Startattle.com – Funny Thing About Love 2021. But over one crazy Thanksgiving Holiday with her scheming family, her whole world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend, “the one that got away”. Funny Thing About Love is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Adam White, directing his second feature after making Inspired Guns previously. It’s produced by Adam Montierth and Donovan Montierth.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Nantucket Noel (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Nantucket Noel follows Christina Antonioni, who learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store, during the Seaside Noel celebrations. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is directed by Kirsten Hansen, the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy