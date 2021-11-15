Firebird (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Forbidden love

During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life. A Christmas Together with You (aka Christmas Together with You) is a Hallmark Christmas romance drama television movie directed by Kevin Fair from a script written by Don Locke and Graham Locke. Fair is best known for directing several episodes of the WB/CW Superman prequel series Smallville. He has also directed more than 15 Hallmark television movies including A Rose for Christmas, A Gift for Christmas, Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2, Wedding Every Weekend, The Christmas Doctor, Taking a Shot at Love, and ten movies for the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” series. Startattle.com – Christmas Together with You movie.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO