Near-record heat Monday at 74 degrees; 20% snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Talk about a warm and windy Monday! Downsloping winds will push Denver’s high to 74 degrees. The record is 78 set in 1942. It will be dry with wave cloudiness blocking sunshine.

The mountains stay windy with gusts 30-70 mph above treeline running down through the Foothills. It will be dry and partly cloudy with mild highs in the 40s and 50s in the mountain valleys.

A cold front races in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Here are the snowfall totals expected by 5 p.m. Wednesday:

Central and Northern Mountains: 1-2 inches

Foothills: 1 inch

Denver: 0-1 inch

Fort Collins: 0-1 inch

Monument: 1 inch

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Wednesday.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Wednesday.

Temperatures behind this front turn colder on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s in Denver. Mountain highs will drop 20 degrees.

Expect dry conditions and cloudy skies (wave cloudiness) Thursday and Friday.

Another cold front moves in Saturday into Sunday with a 10% chance for snow showers in Denver. Highs will drop into the low 50s.

