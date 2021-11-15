ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Up as Citi Opens a Positive Catalyst Watch

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Citi analyst Atif Malik opened a Positive Catalyst Watch on Lam...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) PT Raised to $55 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic raised the price target on Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) to $55.00 (from $51.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Farfetch (FTCH) Shares Crash 23% Following Earnings, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Positive as 'Power of Platform Still Evident'

Shares of Farftech Limited (NYSE: FTCH) are down nearly 23% in pre-open Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.Farfetch ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Gains After Topping Estimates, Analysts Boost PTs

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are up nearly 5% in pre-open Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Argus Upgrades Tapestry Inc. (TPR) to Buy

Argus upgraded Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) from Hold to Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) PT Raised to $62 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis raised the price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) to $62.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZINGU) (NASDAQ: ZING) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
