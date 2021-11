Europe’s Covid wave should be “a warning to us”, a SAGE advisor has said as he urged those in the UK yet to be fully vaccinated to get the jab.Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and member of SAGE, told Sky News how soaring cases in central Europe show “the importance of vaccination.”It comes as infections have been rising across parts of the continent, with some countries experiencing a record number of daily cases in recent weeks.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Europe was the only region in the world where Covid-related...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO