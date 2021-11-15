ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10 | Morning in America

A boy trampled in the...

Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
Daily Mail

Woman, 48, suffers horrific burns on her face and body after her HUSBAND accidentally set her on FIRE - leaving her in a coma for two months and forced to undergo $2.9 MILLION of reconstructive surgery

A brave woman has revealed how she forgave her husband after he accidentally set her on fire in a horrific firepit accident that left her with agonizing burns all over her body - and seen her forced to undergo more than $2.9 million worth of reconstructive surgery. Influencer Tonya Meisenbach,...
wibailoutpeople.org

Hit the Streets Everywhere to Protest Outrageous Not Guilty Verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse! Shut Down Vigilantism!

From Kenosha: Fellow protesters we will be at the collective (with food, music, and space heaters!) to respond to the unjust and outrageous verdict! Kyle Rittenhouse is a mass murderer protected by the state! Dress warmly! – Hit the streets, occupy, strike! If you can’t make it to Kenosha protest in your city, protest where you are! Hoist banners, signs everywhere! If you’re a member of a union, community organization, student group push out statements, build direct actions everywhere! To the streets! We will not stand for racist, bigoted vigilantism! All power to the people!
Ok Magazine

Model Christy Giles Found Dead Outside A Hospital After Neighbors Reportedly Heard Someone 'Moaning In Pain' At Apartment She Visited Before Her Body Was Dumped

Christy Giles was found dead outside a hospital last weekend, with a witness now revealing they reportedly heard "weird" noises from the apartment she seemed to have last visited hours before she was discovered. Article continues below advertisement. On Saturday, November 13, the late model's body was reportedly dumped on...
The Independent

Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him. Paramedics from the East Anglian Air...
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
InspireMore

‘I rushed down the street. ‘Ma’am?’ She turned with tears streaming from behind her sunglasses.’: Man shares touching act of kindness for old woman after husband dies

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Since 2011, I’ve seen an older couple walking the neighborhood every morning and evening. They had matching windbreaker outfits, large white new balance sneakers, and a stick in hand.
