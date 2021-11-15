ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Jace Crossland on Next PCBW Show

By News Submissions
westbendnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next guest on Paulding County Business Weekly is Jace Crossland. Jace...

www.westbendnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Paulding County, OH
City
Oakwood, OH
Paulding County, OH
Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

‘Orgy of violence’: Dutch police open fire on rioters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. The Dutch city’s mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning...
SOCCER
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Iso Rep Safety#Robert S Manufacturing
CBS News

House passes Build Back Better bill after overnight delay

The House passed the Build Back Better social spending plan Friday morning, after the vote, which was supposed to take place Thursday night, was delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's hourslong overnight floor speech. The bill passed 220-213 at 9:46 a.m. Friday, and afterwards, Democrats in the House could be heard chanting, "Nancy, Nancy, Nancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy