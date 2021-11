On a daily basis, things shift and news ventures emerge as old ones fade away. Older names in finance, such as MasterCard, are now finding new ways to stay in touch with the future. During an investment community meeting held on November 10th by MasterCard, an announcement and plan was laid out that is a push in the direction in future economics for the firm, with a highlight specifically around cryptocurrency.

