Wales injury woes continue with four being monitored ahead of Australia game

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Wales look set to end the Autumn Nations Series racked with more injuries.

Head coach Wayne Pivac will need assessments on four players ahead of next Saturday’s autumn finale against Australia in Cardiff.

Wing Josh Adams, who was due to line up at outside centre against Fiji on Sunday, was withdrawn just before kick-off due to a calf muscle issue.

Wales back Josh Adams was ruled out of the game against Fiji (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Prop Tomas Francis had already pulled out after suffering concussion during training, while his fellow front-row forward WillGriff John and lock Will Rowlands suffered head knocks in Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji.

Wales went into the autumn series with star names such as Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric all absent as they continued long-term injury recoveries.

And Pivac then saw several of his original squad – including captain Alun Wyn Jones and fellow British and Irish Lions like Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty and Taulupe Faletau – sidelined at various stages of the autumn schedule.

He added a number of players to the group, with hookers Bradley Roberts and Kirby Myhill making Test debuts, and he could again be forced to summon reinforcements as Wales prepare for the Wallabies.

It could be we dig a bit deeper into the squad

“With a six-day turnaround, we will have to see how they (John and Rowlands) are on Monday,” Pivac said. “It could be we dig a bit deeper into the squad.

“As it happened on Friday, Tomas Francis is already a couple of days into the protocols and has passed those so far, so he is currently on track.

“Josh felt something in his leg in the warm-up. It was a late change in the changing room, but these things can happen and you just have to adapt.

“Hopefully, it won’t keep him out for too long. That was precautionary.”

Wales will tackle an Australian side beaten by Scotland and England during the autumn series, and having toppled the Wallabies twice in succession following a run of 13 successive defeats against them.

Pivac added: “Australia are well-coached – I know Dave Rennie very well.

“They have got a lot of quality throughout the side. They will be hurting after the last couple of games.

“We expect them to come and be physical. If the weather’s good, it will be free-flowing, too, with any luck.”

South Africa have ‘more motivation’ to win in absence of banned Rassie Erasmus

South Africa insist they will be inspired by the spirit of Rassie Erasmus when they clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday. The Springboks director of rugby has appealed against a two-month ban from all rugby activity imposed for his criticism of match officials during the Lions series earlier this year, but he is not permitted to attend the match.
Souttar injury blow for Australia

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia are highly likely to be without Harry Souttar for next week's World Cup qualifier against China in Sharjah after the defender was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during Thursday's 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. The Stoke City centre half, born in Scotland...
Wales are keen to 'step up' and show their strength in depth against Australia despite injury woes, says Nick Tompkins, with 19 PLAYERS set to be out after WillGriff John and Will Rowlands joined the absentees

Wales can prove their resilience against Australia when tested to the limit by injuries, according to centre Nick Tompkins. Wayne Pivac saw forwards WillGriff John and Will Rowlands withdraw from the squad due to concussions on Wednesday, and faces late calls on the fitness of Josh Adams (calf), Aaron Wainwright (shoulder) and Tomas Francis (concussion) before he names his side for the Wallabies on Thursday.
Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport, claims Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”.Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.Robinson, who enjoyed huge success in both rugby codes and starred in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win, says he experienced racist abuse from coaches and spectators during his career and that racism has become a “normal occurrence” in 21st century Britain.“Cricket is not...
Brace for Billy Mckay as Inverness win at Queen of the South

Billy Mckay notched a brace as Inverness won 2-1 at Queen of the South to move into second place in the cinch Championship. Mckay fired the visitors ahead with a 19th-minute penalty after Roddy MacGregor had been fouled by Roberto Nditi. And the Northern Ireland international then doubled the lead...
Brydon Carse leaves England Lions camp due to knee injury

Durham pace bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England Lions’ tour of Australia due to a knee injury.Carse, 26, tore the cartilage in his right knee during a practice match and is set to fly home to see a specialist.A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Durham and Lions seam bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with torn cartilage in his right knee.Get well soon, @CarseBrydon 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 20, 2021“Carse sustained the injury during practice on the Gold Coast as part of the team’s quarantine period.“He...
