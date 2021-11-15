Baby falls from moving vehicle in Irving, dies after hit and run incident

A baby is dead this morning after a hit and run in Irving.

Irving Police say the incident happened Sunday morning at the intersection of North MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Drive.

Accident investigators say an 8 month old baby in a car seat fell out of a car driven by the baby's mother. Then while on the road was hit by another car that car never stopped, the unidentified driver just took off.

The mother stayed at the scene but the baby was rushed to the hospital where the child died.

It's unclear how the baby fell out of the car to begin with.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident to call them with any information at (972) 721-2561.

