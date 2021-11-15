2 lanes back open after crash closes I-75 SB in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One lane is back open on the southbound side of I-75 after a crash had them closed in Moraine Monday morrning.

The crash happened around 6:30 Monday morning on the southbound side of I-75 just past Dryden Road. Moraine Police told 2 NEWS several cars are involved in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a driver lost control, causing the crash. According to OSP, no one was hurt in the crash.

ODOT cameras showed traffic beginning to move in the left lane around 7:30 am.

Traffic is backed up in the area and drivers are urged to avoid the area. If you need to get through that section the best route looks to be OH-741.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.

