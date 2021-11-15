ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Two dead in 2-car crash in Mexico Sunday Afternoon

 5 days ago

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people died in a car crash in the town of Mexico Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Christopher Rogers of Sandy Creek was driving on Munger Hill Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State. Rt. 3. Police say his car entered the path of a pickup truck.

State police say Rogers and his passenger, 35-year-old Crystal L. Abbott of Mexico, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, James Weston of Mexico, was not injured.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

