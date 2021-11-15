ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Smackdown: Toni Storm breaks into the Women's Championship scene

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roman Reigns vs King Woods. After the 100 year entry of Reigns, where I usually do a power nap, the king also arrives and the match begins, with the New Day member trying to play with cunning and skill, overwhelmed a little by the size of Reigns. The match...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Dutch Mantell takes a shot at Roman Reigns

The latest episode of SmackDown was full of surprises and twists. Earlier in the evening, Paul Heyman announced that - if Roman Reigns lost to Xavier Woods - he would kneel in front of him. King Woods should have made the same gesture if the 'Tribal Chief' succeeded. Heyman further...
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' impressive streak ends

In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Sonya Deville becomes more and more prominent as a leader

Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs Los Lotharios The start of the match is mainly dominated by Boogs, before Garza can put him in trouble, but Nakamura comes in to make things right. After a bit of a mess outside the ring, the two Mexicans bring the intercontinental champion into the ring and after a couple of moves, they pin him.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Toni Storm
Wrestling World

Vince Russo pays tribute to Eva Marie

Eva Marie hasn't had a very brilliant career in WWE, despite always trying to get involved in the ring, but when the talent, for one thing, is lacking, you can't do much about it and the Divas period is over, now you fight seriously. During her last run in WWE,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Sami Zayn becomes a mystery

Sami Zayn is framed backstage rehearsing in the mirror pretending to talk to Team SmackDown for the Survivor Series making a motivational speech as if he were the captain, while Jeff Hardy is there beside him without realizing it and then tells him that the speech sucked. Shortly after, still...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt#Nxt Championship#Combat#Samoan#Nxt Uk Women
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch discusses her future

One of the most prominent women of WWE's last few years, who currently holds a pivotal role in the McMahon-owned wrestling company rings, is Becky Lynch, current Raw Women's Champion of the WWE Monday night red show of the same name. In recent years, since Becky took on the nickname...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE UK Tour: Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair dominates the main event

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most controversial Superstars on the WWE roster in recent times. The 13-time WWE World Champion has been one of the top Superstars for the company, yet in the last couple of weeks she was making the news for all the wrong reasons. The Queen won the Raw Women’s Champion, latest addition to her long list of achievements, after defeating Rhea Ripley.
WWE
Wrestling World

Which WWE superstars earn the most?

In the last two years, WWE has made a series of sensational releases in several months that have surprised the WWE Universe, in some cases high-level superstars and former champions who said goodbye to the company of Vince McMahon. It was found that WWE's earnings are up sharply and despite...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Throwback: Ronda Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship reign

Ronda Rousey is one of the most dominant superstars in the world of professional wrestling. Additionally, she is also a former judoka and a former mixed martial artist. Known for her time in UFC and WWE, Rousey was last seen on WWE at Wrestlemania 35. While we all await her return to the squared ring, we take a look back at Rousey’s dominant WWE reign as a Champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

Dutch Mantell comments on Charlotte Flair's attitude

During the last episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair tried to further fuel her now-famous feud with Becky Lynch. During her promo for her, 'The Queen' she launched a series of jabs at the Irish superstar, claiming that she will never be a true champion. Just a few days ago, Becky...
WWE
Wrestling World

The Undertaker reveals what he would have done without wrestling

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers ever to appear in the WWE ring. His longevity and his dedication have helped to increase the company's popularity in every corner of the world. The Deadman ended his 30-year career last year at the Survivor Series, where he received a beautiful tribute from colleagues and insiders.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Final Women’s Team SmackDown Member Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

Toni Storm has been announced for Team SmackDown at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Sonya Deville pulled Aliyah from the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match last Friday night during SmackDown on FOX, but took to Twitter this evening to announce Storm as her replacement. “With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks reveals the most painful matches of her career

Speaking to the microphones of the Kurt Angle Podcast, Sasha Banks revealed the most painful matches, on a physical level, he has ever faced, saying that probably the most painful was the Hell in a Cell, especially the one against Becky Lynch: " It is the most painful meeting I have ever been in, besides, perhaps, Money in the Bank.
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo discusses Charlotte Flair's status

Charlotte Flair's constant complaints backstage WWE have been well documented in recent weeks. Numerous insiders expect the legendary Ric's daughter to file an official request for release soon. During the latest edition of 'Writing with Russo' on Sportskeeda, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo compared Charlotte's situation to that of Shawn Michaels.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy