Last month, the NHS invited over one million people to get their Covid-19 booster jabs - and now millions can get the jab at a walk-in vaccination centre instead of waiting for an appointment. The introduction of the booster jab marked the start of the NHS vaccination programme’s new phase ahead of winter. Those who have had their second vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for the jab to increase their protection. Previously, appointments were made by invitation only. But the NHS has come under pressure to speed up the programme as winter approaches and coronavirus cases,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO