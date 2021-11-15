ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Poland will not receive recovery funds before addressing judiciary concerns: Gentiloni

By Silvia Amaro
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni stressed that without actions from Poland...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden says Poland-Belarus refugee crisis is ‘of great concern’

President Biden on Friday said the refugee crisis on the Belarus-Poland border is “of great concern” and that the US has communicated its displeasure to Belarus and Russia. Hundreds of asylum seekers from countries such as Afghanistan have been stranded at the Polish border for weeks as the NATO ally...
U.S. POLITICS
ktwb.com

European Parliament demands freeze of EU recovery money for Poland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The main political groups in the European Parliament have written jointly to the European Commission, demanding it freeze billions of euros in recovery money for Poland until Warsaw respects the rule of law and the primacy of EU law. In a letter, the centre-right People’s Party, centre-left...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Gentiloni
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economic Recovery#Eu#Cnbc
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

NATO Chief Calls Situation at Belarus-Poland BorderDeeply Concerning

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the situation at the border between Poland and Belarus is "deeply concerning" and the alliance stands ready to help its allies involved. Stoltenberg made the comments in Berlin, where he met with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the issue and others facing...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi to Address Asia-Pacific Leaders on Trade, Pandemic Recovery

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to address leaders of the Pacific Rim on Friday amid heightened regional trade and geopolitical tensions. China set the tone for the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting this week, with Xi warning in a...
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

India Announces Project to Address Mobile Privacy Concerns

The Indian government has launched a project to identify security and privacy issues in mobile devices and applications, national cybersecurity coordinator Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant tells Information Security Media Group. The Internet and Mobile Association of India, or IAMAI, has been appointed to execute the project, which is called the...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Czech president prepares to appoint prime minister, gov't

The president of the Czech Republic is set to swear in the country’s new prime minister on Nov 26.The candidate for the post, Petr Fiala, announced President Milos Zeman’s decision after visiting the head of state in hospital on Wednesday.Fiala heads the coalition that captured most votes in last month's election. In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to form a new government. If the candidate is successful in gathering a Cabinet Zeman will swear him in as the prime minister and appoint his government. Two coalitions that collected a majority of votes in...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy