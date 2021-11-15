BBC reporter drowned out by hecklers at scene of Liverpool explosion

Top story: Streets sealed off as MI5 assist police. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories to start the week. Three men have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws after a taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed the passenger. The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said. In the early hours, a street in the city’s Sefton Park area was cordoned off by armed police and some residents evacuated as part of “ongoing enquiries”. The explosion, which happened shortly before 11am when the Remembrance Sunday silence was due to begin, engulfed the taxi in a fireball. The driver, who managed to escape with minor injuries before the flames spread, is not one of the people arrested. The dead man has not been named.

