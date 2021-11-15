ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC reporter drowned out by hecklers at scene of Liverpool explosion

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC’s north of England correspondent Fiona Trott was heckled outside the scene of the Liverpool hospital explosion in which one person...

www.independent.co.uk

The Guardian

Monday briefing: terror arrests after Liverpool explosion

Top story: Streets sealed off as MI5 assist police. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories to start the week. Three men have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws after a taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed the passenger. The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said. In the early hours, a street in the city’s Sefton Park area was cordoned off by armed police and some residents evacuated as part of “ongoing enquiries”. The explosion, which happened shortly before 11am when the Remembrance Sunday silence was due to begin, engulfed the taxi in a fireball. The driver, who managed to escape with minor injuries before the flames spread, is not one of the people arrested. The dead man has not been named.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Three detained in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

LONDON — Counter-terrorism police in Britain have detained three men in connection to an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. The Press Association reported that counter-terrorism police said the three men, whose ages ranged from 21 to 29, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

How have you been affected by the Liverpool explosion?

Counter-terrorism police and MI5 are investigating a car explosion at Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed one person and injured another. Three people remain in custody after a taxi exploded at 10.59am on Remembrance Sunday. We would like to hear from people who have been affected or have any further information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

1 dead, 1 injured in Liverpool car explosion

One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England. The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Liverpool explosion: What we know so far

Police cordons are in place in parts of Merseyside after a car exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital shortly before the national two minutes' silence for Remembrance Sunday was about to start. Counter terror police are investigating, and arrests have been made. Merseyside Police were called at 10:59 GMT to reports...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Faith leaders speak out after taxi explosion

Local faith leaders in Liverpool have been speaking out following the terrorist attack in which a bomb was set off in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (14 November). Canon Crispin Pailing, Leyla Mashjari, Priyanka Mohta and Rabbi Avinoam Czitron all read out speeches outside the scene of...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Mayor meets locals following hospital explosion

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was out and about speaking to locals along with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell following the terror attack outside the women’s hospital on Sunday (14 November). Kennedy listened to the concerns of local residents and tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool explosion: UK terror threat level raised to severe

An explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday has been declared a terror incident by police - and has seen the UK terror threat be raised from substantial to severe. A taxi exploded and was engulfed in flames just before 11:00 GMT at a drop-off zone near the entrance,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool Women's Hospital explosion declared a terror incident

An explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday has been declared a terror incident by police. A taxi exploded and was engulfed in flames just before 11:00 GMT at a drop-off zone near the entrance, killing the passenger and injuring the driver. The cabbie, named locally as David Perry,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb: Controlled explosion carried out near house where taxi terrorist ‘made bomb’

Britain’s terror threat level has been upgraded to indicate further attacks are highly likely, after police investigating an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital found bomb-making equipment.A controlled detonation was carried out near a property in Sefton Park where police believe the terrorist constructed his improvised explosive device.Detectives said they had previously discovered “significant items”, believed to be bomb components, at the home and evacuated surrounding houses.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast just before 11am on Remembrance Sunday, destroying a taxi as the driver narrowly escaped with his life.Police declared the explosion a terrorist incident, but believe...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Investigators struggle to piece together motive and man behind Liverpool explosion

Over two days after a suspected terrorist killed himself outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, his motivations remain unknown.The path that led to Emad al-Swealmeen blowing up a taxi on Remembrance Sunday is unclear and as the investigation progresses, more and more missing pieces emerge.The 32-year-old did not leave any note or other evidence stating his intentions, The Independent understands, and no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.Al-Swealmeen, who changed his name to Enzo Almeni after arriving in the UK around seven years ago, told friends he was of Syrian origin but authorities were unconvinced.The Home Office refused his asylum...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Burnt-out taxi removed from outside hospital

Drone footage shows the taxi that was blown-up outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital being removed after Emad al-Swealmeen had detonated a bomb inside it on Remembrance Sunday (14 November). Forensic investigators have been searching a property on Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool, in relation to the attack and believe that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
