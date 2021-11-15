ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firesale: Everything Must Go

By VirginiaRaider
silverandblackpride.com
 5 days ago

Time to burn it down and rebuild once again Raiders fans. Whatever this is obviously isn't working. Carr: good contact helps him. Something like the Stafford offer... 2022 1st rounder, 2023 1st rounder....

www.silverandblackpride.com

silverandblackpride.com

Carr is THE problem. It's time the excuses stop

Listen, I know there are people out there that love Carr and say the organization has failed him and there's no "team" around him (yet they glorify his "stats" which can only come from that same "sucky team" that they vilify) and so on and so forth. Let me let you in on one of the the BIGGEST Carr excuses, it's the game plan/offense and it's terrible and that's why the offense is bad, not Carr. THIS excuse got chucked out of the window when Gruden got the boot and the coaches et al said Oly and CARR will be making game plans and CARR had veto of plays that come in. So if you want to complain about the offense, take that up with our OC Derek Fing Carr. Oh, and since Derek has looked so much like he has in the past in his now controlling of the offense, I guess you can look at his past years of success, or lack thereof, and point to him as the common factor in how the offense, any of the offenses that've been put on display with him under center, have looked like absolute trash with him out there.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Don't believe me on Carr? well, believe this!

I saw this posted by our fellow Nation brother Amilcar Gianelli Derek Carr Isn’t As Good As You Think from November 2, 2016 written by Andy Benoit. This is a Sports Illustrated sports writer ok. So if you hate on me and others who talk about Carr because we are just "fans" this guy has the credentials to talk to you about sports - at least if you are not closed minded to think that there could actually be a point of view that is different than yours and that point be correct. But I digress.
NFL
chatsports.com

After Further Review: The Cowboys seem to have everything going their way

Just like last year, the Cowboys entered the 2021 season with one goal in mind: win the Super Bowl. Mike McCarthy has been upfront about that since he arrived, and Dak Prescott has reiterated it a few times along the way. With the Cowboys riding high after obliterating the Falcons and reaching a 7-2 record, those Super Bowl aspirations are looking more and more realistic by the day.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 things we learned from Raiders 41-14 loss to the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs had their best game of the 2021 season. The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst outing of the season. The Raiders’ offense was stymied in both the passing and running game, while the Chiefs’ offense looked vintage. This was just a completely dominating 41-14 victory by the visiting Chiefs.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Denzel Perryman facing a 55k fine for a tackle on Jalen Hurts

Las Vegas Raiders fans always feel as if the NFL is out to get their football team. After everything that has happened this season, it seems to be accurate and not a conspiracy theory. More news hit on Saturday, which gives credence to the notion. The NFL announced that Denzel...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

MNF open thread: Rams-49ers

Spend “Monday Night Football” here as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders: Winners and losers against Chiefs

One of the most memorable post-game speeches I was ever given back in the day was my coach walked into the locker room and just said: “Well fellas, that was an ass-kicking...see you on Monday.”. I’d imagine Rich Bisaccia’s message to the Las Vegas Raiders after last night’s game was...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Sinking Like a Stone

So, here it comes Nation. We've all been bracing for it. The mid-season collapse. And here we are at the beginning. Two ugly losses. Two losses where the supposed strength of our team - our offense led by the greatness that is Carr - failed us miserably. Our offense somehow ranked #8 in yards but #17 in points (down from #16). Of course, I covered WHY that is in my last post about Carr's real deficiency - the fact that he's a bad red zone QB. And, of course, he is.
NFL

