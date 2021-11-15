ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm, humid and windy through mid-week

By Juan Acuña
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XoFo_0cx1IXJT00

After another fantastic weekend with chilly mornings and pleasant, cool and sunshine-filled afternoons, we’ll begin to see humidity increase and temperatures start to go back above-normal.

We’ll still have plenty of sunshine through the middle part of the work week, but there are some scattered rainfall chances that will arrive by Thursday morning. Those rain chances will come with another cold front that not only will bring some rainfall to the region, but another dose of some cooler and drier air.

Another thing many people will notice this week will be the increased winds across the area. Today, they’ll be on the breezy side around 10-20 mph from the south-southeast.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, those winds will increase to around 15-25 mph. And even when the front arrives early Thursday, we’ll have a strong northerly wind around 15-30 mph. With that said, be sure your holiday decorations are tied down well and boaters/mariners and beach-goers should use caution out on the water.

We’re just over two weeks out before the official end of hurricane season. Remember that the Atlantic Hurricane Season goes until November 30. The good news is that the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf have remained fairly quiet over the last couple of weeks and it is still that way as of this morning with no tropical activity expected in the next five days.

In summary, our roller-coaster of temperatures will continue this week with above normal temperatures through Wednesday and then we’ll travel downward and have below normal temperatures to end out the week. Rainfall opportunity on Thursday will yield about a quarter to half an inch across the Coastal Bend. And inland locations will receive less precipiation.

Today : Mainly sunny, breezy, warm and humid…High: 84…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tonight : Mainly clear, humid and milder…Low: 63…Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday : Still plenty of sunshine, very warm, humid and windy…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Wednesday : Lots of sunshine, windy, warm and humid…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Thursday : Cold front arrives early with strong northerly winds, cooler and drier air and a round of scattered showers and storms…High: 71…Wind: N 15-30 mph and gusting.

Friday : Chilly morning in the low 50s, lots of sunshine in the afternoon with lighter winds…High: 70…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook : Temperatures near normal in the upper 70s, windy and getting more humid ahead of next cold front late Sunday.

Have a great day!

