Animals

German zoo presents 3 lion cubs, 5 weeks after birth

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Meet Jamila, Kumani and Malaika.

A zoo in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen proudly presented on Monday three female lion cubs born in early October.

The cubs played under the watchful eyes of their mother, Fiona, who was brought to the Zoom Erlebniswelt zoo in Gelsenkirchen two years ago from a zoo in Sweden along with her sister. Their father, Bantu, has been separated from the rest of the family and — like visitors — can only see his offspring through a pane of glass for now.

The zoo says the cubs now weigh more than three times the average 1.3 kilos (nearly 2.9 pounds) they weighed in at when they were born, and they are already moving on to solid food such as beef.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

