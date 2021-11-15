ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Most Sleep Deprived County in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddvD0_0cx1ILxz00 Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night -- and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep.

Americans who do not get enough sleep are at increased risk of making mistakes in their day-to-day lives -- and mistakes at work or while driving can have serious consequences. Insufficient sleep is also linked to chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the most sleep deprived county in each state.

Though each county and county equivalent on this list has the highest sleep deprivation rate in its state, the share of adults sleeping less than seven hours per night varies considerably -- from 35.0% up to 49.1%. Nationwide, 35.2% of adults are not getting enough sleep.

Research has shown that sleep duration is linked to both regulation of blood sugar as well as metabolic changes -- and that adults who regularly sleep less than seven hours a night are at increased risk of diabetes and obesity. In the majority of counties on this list, rates of both diabetes and obesity are higher than they are across the state as a whole. Here is a look at what happens to your body when you don’t get enough sleep .

To improve sleep habits, the CDC recommends developing a routine of going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time every day. The CDC also advises regular exercise and avoiding caffeine, large meals, and alcohol before bed time. Removing electronic devices, such as TVs and computers, from the bedroom can also help improve sleep habits. Here is a list of 19 secrets to sleep better at night .

Click here to see the most sleep deprived county in every state
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjVee_0cx1ILxz00

Alabama: Greene County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 47.8% (Alabama: 39.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 34.5% (Alabama: 21.4%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (Alabama: 4.9)
> Adult obesity rate: 38.0% (Alabama: 36.1%)
> Adults with diabetes: 21.8% (Alabama: 14.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts3qO_0cx1ILxz00

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.5% (Alaska: 33.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 41.9% (Alaska: 15.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.7 (Alaska: 3.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 23.1% (Alaska: 31.9%)
> Adults with diabetes: 4.6% (Alaska: 8.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXZL1_0cx1ILxz00

Arizona: Pinal County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.8% (Arizona: 34.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (Arizona: 18.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (Arizona: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.2% (Arizona: 27.9%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.4% (Arizona: 9.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6FSE_0cx1ILxz00

Arkansas: St. Francis County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 41.4% (Arkansas: 37.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 31.4% (Arkansas: 23.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.3 (Arkansas: 5.3)
> Adult obesity rate: 48.2% (Arkansas: 35.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 15.4% (Arkansas: 13.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDCsx_0cx1ILxz00

California: Riverside County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.4% (California: 34.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (California: 17.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (California: 3.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.3% (California: 24.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.7% (California: 8.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGmVL_0cx1ILxz00

Colorado: Pueblo County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.1% (Colorado: 30.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.1% (Colorado: 13.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (Colorado: 3.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.0% (Colorado: 22.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.0% (Colorado: 6.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DH61_0cx1ILxz00

Connecticut: New London County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.9% (Connecticut: 33.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (Connecticut: 13.0%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (Connecticut: 3.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 30.4% (Connecticut: 26.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.8% (Connecticut: 9.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H56V3_0cx1ILxz00

Delaware: Kent County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.3% (Delaware: 36.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.0% (Delaware: 16.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (Delaware: 4.2)
> Adult obesity rate: 38.4% (Delaware: 32.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.9% (Delaware: 11.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6acE_0cx1ILxz00

Florida: Union County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 44.5% (Florida: 37.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 27.7% (Florida: 19.5%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.7 (Florida: 4.2)
> Adult obesity rate: 37.4% (Florida: 27.2%)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.1% (Florida: 10.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTxWR_0cx1ILxz00

Georgia: Clay County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.6% (Georgia: 38.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 31.8% (Georgia: 18.4%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (Georgia: 4.2)
> Adult obesity rate: 40.7% (Georgia: 32.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.5% (Georgia: 12.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzgKd_0cx1ILxz00

Hawaii: Honolulu County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 47.1% (Hawaii: 43.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.0% (Hawaii: 15.4%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.6 (Hawaii: 3.4)
> Adult obesity rate: 24.4% (Hawaii: 24.6%)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.3% (Hawaii: 11.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33p9Be_0cx1ILxz00

Idaho: Clearwater County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.2% (Idaho: 33.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.5% (Idaho: 15.1%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (Idaho: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.2% (Idaho: 29.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.1% (Idaho: 9.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6zQ3_0cx1ILxz00

Illinois: Alexander County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.0% (Illinois: 33.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.0% (Illinois: 15.9%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Illinois: 3.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 17.9% (Illinois: 29.7%)
> Adults with diabetes: 5.3% (Illinois: 9.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTCoZ_0cx1ILxz00

Indiana: Madison County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.3% (Indiana: 38.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (Indiana: 18.2%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Indiana: 4.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 40.1% (Indiana: 33.9%)
> Adults with diabetes: 19.3% (Indiana: 12.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Bo9K_0cx1ILxz00

Iowa: Crawford County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.6% (Iowa: 33.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.3% (Iowa: 13.5%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (Iowa: 3.5)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.7% (Iowa: 34.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% (Iowa: 9.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sZIE_0cx1ILxz00

Kansas: Wyandotte County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.9% (Kansas: 34.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.9% (Kansas: 16.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Kansas: 4.1)
> Adult obesity rate: 39.6% (Kansas: 33.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.7% (Kansas: 10.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rjxx8_0cx1ILxz00

Kentucky: McCreary County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 49.1% (Kentucky: 42.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 35.4% (Kentucky: 21.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.5 (Kentucky: 5.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 37.7% (Kentucky: 34.6%)
> Adults with diabetes: 17.1% (Kentucky: 12.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYv7E_0cx1ILxz00

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.3% (Louisiana: 38.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 40.5% (Louisiana: 21.4%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.2 (Louisiana: 5.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 47.1% (Louisiana: 36.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 22.1% (Louisiana: 13.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDKQ1_0cx1ILxz00

Maine: Androscoggin County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.4% (Maine: 34.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (Maine: 17.1%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (Maine: 5.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.4% (Maine: 29.8%)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (Maine: 10.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqHkz_0cx1ILxz00

Maryland: Prince George's County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 44.6% (Maryland: 37.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.0% (Maryland: 15.2%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (Maryland: 3.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 37.9% (Maryland: 31.6%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.1% (Maryland: 11.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwpTm_0cx1ILxz00

Massachusetts: Worcester County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.6% (Massachusetts: 34.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.7% (Massachusetts: 13.5%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (Massachusetts: 4.3)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.3% (Massachusetts: 25.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.2% (Massachusetts: 8.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQIXo_0cx1ILxz00

Michigan: Wayne County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 44.5% (Michigan: 40.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.1% (Michigan: 18.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.3 (Michigan: 4.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.7% (Michigan: 32.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (Michigan: 11.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCsqJ_0cx1ILxz00

Minnesota: Mahnomen County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.0% (Minnesota: 29.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.3% (Minnesota: 12.9%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (Minnesota: 3.5)
> Adult obesity rate: 38.4% (Minnesota: 29.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.9% (Minnesota: 8.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABsq6_0cx1ILxz00

Mississippi: Jefferson County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.0% (Mississippi: 37.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 37.9% (Mississippi: 22.1%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (Mississippi: 4.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 50.9% (Mississippi: 39.1%)
> Adults with diabetes: 16.7% (Mississippi: 14.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twb9K_0cx1ILxz00

Missouri: Mississippi County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.6% (Missouri: 35.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 30.5% (Missouri: 19.5%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.4 (Missouri: 4.5)
> Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (Missouri: 32.5%)
> Adults with diabetes: 17.1% (Missouri: 11.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teW4x_0cx1ILxz00

Montana: Roosevelt County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.5% (Montana: 30.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.4% (Montana: 14.1%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Montana: 3.9)
> Adult obesity rate: 38.9% (Montana: 27.1%)
> Adults with diabetes: 18.9% (Montana: 8.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODWEv_0cx1ILxz00

Nebraska: Scotts Bluff County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.1% (Nebraska: 32.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.5% (Nebraska: 13.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (Nebraska: 3.6)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.4% (Nebraska: 33.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (Nebraska: 10.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuSM0_0cx1ILxz00

Nevada: Mineral County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.1% (Nevada: 37.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.4% (Nevada: 19.1%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.4 (Nevada: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 38.3% (Nevada: 27.1%)
> Adults with diabetes: 17.8% (Nevada: 10.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvDTz_0cx1ILxz00

New Hampshire: Coos County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.0% (New Hampshire: 35.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.5% (New Hampshire: 12.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (New Hampshire: 4.6)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.7% (New Hampshire: 28.6%)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.5% (New Hampshire: 9.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFLTz_0cx1ILxz00

New Jersey: Cumberland County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.6% (New Jersey: 37.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.2% (New Jersey: 15.5%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (New Jersey: 3.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.5% (New Jersey: 27.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.7% (New Jersey: 9.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCA2s_0cx1ILxz00

New Mexico: Cibola County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.0% (New Mexico: 33.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.9% (New Mexico: 20.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (New Mexico: 4.5)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.8% (New Mexico: 27.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 15.0% (New Mexico: 9.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP9Cc_0cx1ILxz00

New York: Richmond County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 43.6% (New York: 38.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.8% (New York: 16.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (New York: 3.6)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.2% (New York: 26.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.2% (New York: 10.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMLHk_0cx1ILxz00

North Carolina: Bertie County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.9% (North Carolina: 36.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 27.0% (North Carolina: 18.0%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (North Carolina: 4.1)
> Adult obesity rate: 45.1% (North Carolina: 32.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 22.3% (North Carolina: 11.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWku4_0cx1ILxz00

North Dakota: Sioux County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 41.2% (North Dakota: 32.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 33.9% (North Dakota: 13.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.7 (North Dakota: 3.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.3% (North Dakota: 33.9%)
> Adults with diabetes: 24.1% (North Dakota: 9.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d70f9_0cx1ILxz00

Ohio: Trumbull County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 45.4% (Ohio: 40.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.6% (Ohio: 17.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.4 (Ohio: 4.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 39.2% (Ohio: 33.5%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.5% (Ohio: 12.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gArnr_0cx1ILxz00

Oklahoma: Adair County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 43.1% (Oklahoma: 37.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 33.4% (Oklahoma: 20.9%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.2 (Oklahoma: 4.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 43.2% (Oklahoma: 34.5%)
> Adults with diabetes: 20.1% (Oklahoma: 12.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164dH1_0cx1ILxz00

Oregon: Columbia County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3% (Oregon: 32.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.7% (Oregon: 18.2%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Oregon: 4.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.6% (Oregon: 29.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% (Oregon: 9.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qWWH_0cx1ILxz00

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 45.3% (Pennsylvania: 38.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (Pennsylvania: 17.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.6 (Pennsylvania: 4.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.9% (Pennsylvania: 30.8%)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.3% (Pennsylvania: 11.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISdHe_0cx1ILxz00

Rhode Island: Providence County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.3% (Rhode Island: 36.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (Rhode Island: 16.5%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (Rhode Island: 4.2)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.5% (Rhode Island: 28.5%)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.6% (Rhode Island: 10.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yRs7_0cx1ILxz00

South Carolina: Allendale County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 45.1% (South Carolina: 38.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 30.7% (South Carolina: 17.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (South Carolina: 4.7)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.9% (South Carolina: 34.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 22.3% (South Carolina: 13.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IopjS_0cx1ILxz00

South Dakota: Todd County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.6% (South Dakota: 30.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 34.8% (South Dakota: 13.4%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (South Dakota: 3.3)
> Adult obesity rate: 40.4% (South Dakota: 32.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 16.0% (South Dakota: 10.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWHiw_0cx1ILxz00

Tennessee: Hardeman County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 47.4% (Tennessee: 40.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 30.2% (Tennessee: 21.2%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (Tennessee: 5.2)
> Adult obesity rate: 35.3% (Tennessee: 33.3%)
> Adults with diabetes: 20.3% (Tennessee: 12.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dGAM_0cx1ILxz00

Texas: Jefferson County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.0% (Texas: 34.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (Texas: 18.7%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (Texas: 3.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 41.5% (Texas: 31.4%)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.2% (Texas: 10.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PB5UZ_0cx1ILxz00

Utah: San Juan County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.6% (Utah: 31.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.4% (Utah: 14.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Utah: 3.9)
> Adult obesity rate: 38.5% (Utah: 27.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.0% (Utah: 7.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoMru_0cx1ILxz00

Vermont: Orleans County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.1% (Vermont: 30.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.9% (Vermont: 12.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (Vermont: 4.2)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.1% (Vermont: 27.0%)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.8% (Vermont: 8.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCY6n_0cx1ILxz00

Virginia: Petersburg city
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.9% (Virginia: 38.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.2% (Virginia: 16.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Virginia: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 39.8% (Virginia: 30.5%)
> Adults with diabetes: 17.1% (Virginia: 10.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189tou_0cx1ILxz00

Washington: Ferry County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3% (Washington: 31.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.3% (Washington: 15.0%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Washington: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 30.8% (Washington: 28.6%)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.1% (Washington: 9.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydscd_0cx1ILxz00

West Virginia: Mingo County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 48.7% (West Virginia: 42.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 32.9% (West Virginia: 23.6%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 7.1 (West Virginia: 5.8)
> Adult obesity rate: 41.9% (West Virginia: 37.8%)
> Adults with diabetes: 22.1% (West Virginia: 15.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiFMy_0cx1ILxz00

Wisconsin: Menominee County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.7% (Wisconsin: 32.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.7% (Wisconsin: 14.8%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.6 (Wisconsin: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 45.0% (Wisconsin: 31.7%)
> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% (Wisconsin: 9.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6pXH_0cx1ILxz00

Wyoming: Carbon County
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.7% (Wyoming: 33.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (Wyoming: 15.3%)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (Wyoming: 4.0)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (Wyoming: 29.2%)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.9% (Wyoming: 9.0%)

Methodology

To determine the most sleep deprived county in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. While the CHR report is from 2021, insufficient sleep figures published in the report are from 2018.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,141 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. Counties with a 2019 five-year population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau of less than 1,000 were excluded.

The remaining 3,105 places were ranked within their state based on the share of adults reporting insufficient sleep. Additional information on the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, the average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the past 30 days, adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher (adult obesity rate), and the share of adults 20 years and older with diagnosed diabetes are also from the 2021 CHR.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
