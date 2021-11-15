The Most Sleep Deprived County in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night -- and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep.

Americans who do not get enough sleep are at increased risk of making mistakes in their day-to-day lives -- and mistakes at work or while driving can have serious consequences. Insufficient sleep is also linked to chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the most sleep deprived county in each state.

Though each county and county equivalent on this list has the highest sleep deprivation rate in its state, the share of adults sleeping less than seven hours per night varies considerably -- from 35.0% up to 49.1%. Nationwide, 35.2% of adults are not getting enough sleep.

Research has shown that sleep duration is linked to both regulation of blood sugar as well as metabolic changes -- and that adults who regularly sleep less than seven hours a night are at increased risk of diabetes and obesity. In the majority of counties on this list, rates of both diabetes and obesity are higher than they are across the state as a whole. Here is a look at what happens to your body when you don’t get enough sleep .

To improve sleep habits, the CDC recommends developing a routine of going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time every day. The CDC also advises regular exercise and avoiding caffeine, large meals, and alcohol before bed time. Removing electronic devices, such as TVs and computers, from the bedroom can also help improve sleep habits. Here is a list of 19 secrets to sleep better at night .

Click here to see the most sleep deprived county in every state

Click here to see our detailed methodology

Alabama: Greene County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 47.8% (Alabama: 39.6%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 34.5% (Alabama: 21.4%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (Alabama: 4.9)

> Adult obesity rate: 38.0% (Alabama: 36.1%)

> Adults with diabetes: 21.8% (Alabama: 14.5%)

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.5% (Alaska: 33.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 41.9% (Alaska: 15.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.7 (Alaska: 3.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 23.1% (Alaska: 31.9%)

> Adults with diabetes: 4.6% (Alaska: 8.3%)

ALSO READ: 19 Secrets to Sleep Better at Night

Arizona: Pinal County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.8% (Arizona: 34.9%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (Arizona: 18.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (Arizona: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.2% (Arizona: 27.9%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.4% (Arizona: 9.6%)

Arkansas: St. Francis County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 41.4% (Arkansas: 37.2%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 31.4% (Arkansas: 23.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.3 (Arkansas: 5.3)

> Adult obesity rate: 48.2% (Arkansas: 35.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 15.4% (Arkansas: 13.5%)

California: Riverside County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.4% (California: 34.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (California: 17.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (California: 3.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 28.3% (California: 24.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.7% (California: 8.8%)

Colorado: Pueblo County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.1% (Colorado: 30.0%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.1% (Colorado: 13.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (Colorado: 3.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 31.0% (Colorado: 22.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.0% (Colorado: 6.6%)

Connecticut: New London County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.9% (Connecticut: 33.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (Connecticut: 13.0%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (Connecticut: 3.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 30.4% (Connecticut: 26.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.8% (Connecticut: 9.2%)

ALSO READ: 14 Reasons You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep

Delaware: Kent County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.3% (Delaware: 36.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.0% (Delaware: 16.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (Delaware: 4.2)

> Adult obesity rate: 38.4% (Delaware: 32.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.9% (Delaware: 11.8%)

Florida: Union County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 44.5% (Florida: 37.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 27.7% (Florida: 19.5%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.7 (Florida: 4.2)

> Adult obesity rate: 37.4% (Florida: 27.2%)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.1% (Florida: 10.8%)

Georgia: Clay County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.6% (Georgia: 38.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 31.8% (Georgia: 18.4%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (Georgia: 4.2)

> Adult obesity rate: 40.7% (Georgia: 32.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.5% (Georgia: 12.0%)

Hawaii: Honolulu County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 47.1% (Hawaii: 43.2%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.0% (Hawaii: 15.4%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.6 (Hawaii: 3.4)

> Adult obesity rate: 24.4% (Hawaii: 24.6%)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.3% (Hawaii: 11.1%)

Idaho: Clearwater County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.2% (Idaho: 33.4%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.5% (Idaho: 15.1%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (Idaho: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.2% (Idaho: 29.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.1% (Idaho: 9.3%)

ALSO READ: 21 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep

Illinois: Alexander County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.0% (Illinois: 33.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.0% (Illinois: 15.9%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Illinois: 3.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 17.9% (Illinois: 29.7%)

> Adults with diabetes: 5.3% (Illinois: 9.9%)

Indiana: Madison County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.3% (Indiana: 38.0%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (Indiana: 18.2%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Indiana: 4.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 40.1% (Indiana: 33.9%)

> Adults with diabetes: 19.3% (Indiana: 12.1%)

Iowa: Crawford County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.6% (Iowa: 33.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.3% (Iowa: 13.5%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (Iowa: 3.5)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.7% (Iowa: 34.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% (Iowa: 9.9%)

Kansas: Wyandotte County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.9% (Kansas: 34.0%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.9% (Kansas: 16.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Kansas: 4.1)

> Adult obesity rate: 39.6% (Kansas: 33.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.7% (Kansas: 10.5%)

Kentucky: McCreary County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 49.1% (Kentucky: 42.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 35.4% (Kentucky: 21.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.5 (Kentucky: 5.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 37.7% (Kentucky: 34.6%)

> Adults with diabetes: 17.1% (Kentucky: 12.7%)

ALSO READ: This Is Why Walking Is the Best Exercise

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.3% (Louisiana: 38.0%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 40.5% (Louisiana: 21.4%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.2 (Louisiana: 5.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 47.1% (Louisiana: 36.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 22.1% (Louisiana: 13.0%)

Maine: Androscoggin County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.4% (Maine: 34.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (Maine: 17.1%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (Maine: 5.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.4% (Maine: 29.8%)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (Maine: 10.4%)

Maryland: Prince George's County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 44.6% (Maryland: 37.7%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.0% (Maryland: 15.2%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (Maryland: 3.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 37.9% (Maryland: 31.6%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.1% (Maryland: 11.1%)

Massachusetts: Worcester County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.6% (Massachusetts: 34.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.7% (Massachusetts: 13.5%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (Massachusetts: 4.3)

> Adult obesity rate: 28.3% (Massachusetts: 25.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.2% (Massachusetts: 8.7%)

Michigan: Wayne County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 44.5% (Michigan: 40.4%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.1% (Michigan: 18.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.3 (Michigan: 4.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.7% (Michigan: 32.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (Michigan: 11.0%)

ALSO READ: Most Obese States in America

Minnesota: Mahnomen County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.0% (Minnesota: 29.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.3% (Minnesota: 12.9%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (Minnesota: 3.5)

> Adult obesity rate: 38.4% (Minnesota: 29.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.9% (Minnesota: 8.5%)

Mississippi: Jefferson County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.0% (Mississippi: 37.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 37.9% (Mississippi: 22.1%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (Mississippi: 4.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 50.9% (Mississippi: 39.1%)

> Adults with diabetes: 16.7% (Mississippi: 14.6%)

Missouri: Mississippi County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.6% (Missouri: 35.2%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 30.5% (Missouri: 19.5%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.4 (Missouri: 4.5)

> Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (Missouri: 32.5%)

> Adults with diabetes: 17.1% (Missouri: 11.4%)

Montana: Roosevelt County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.5% (Montana: 30.9%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.4% (Montana: 14.1%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Montana: 3.9)

> Adult obesity rate: 38.9% (Montana: 27.1%)

> Adults with diabetes: 18.9% (Montana: 8.9%)

Nebraska: Scotts Bluff County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.1% (Nebraska: 32.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.5% (Nebraska: 13.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (Nebraska: 3.6)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.4% (Nebraska: 33.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (Nebraska: 10.0%)

ALSO READ: 19 Secrets to Sleep Better at Night

Nevada: Mineral County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.1% (Nevada: 37.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.4% (Nevada: 19.1%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.4 (Nevada: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 38.3% (Nevada: 27.1%)

> Adults with diabetes: 17.8% (Nevada: 10.5%)

New Hampshire: Coos County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.0% (New Hampshire: 35.3%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.5% (New Hampshire: 12.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (New Hampshire: 4.6)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.7% (New Hampshire: 28.6%)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.5% (New Hampshire: 9.6%)

New Jersey: Cumberland County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.6% (New Jersey: 37.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.2% (New Jersey: 15.5%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (New Jersey: 3.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.5% (New Jersey: 27.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.7% (New Jersey: 9.9%)

New Mexico: Cibola County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.0% (New Mexico: 33.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.9% (New Mexico: 20.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (New Mexico: 4.5)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.8% (New Mexico: 27.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 15.0% (New Mexico: 9.5%)

New York: Richmond County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 43.6% (New York: 38.9%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.8% (New York: 16.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (New York: 3.6)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.2% (New York: 26.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.2% (New York: 10.1%)

ALSO READ: 14 Reasons You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep

North Carolina: Bertie County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.9% (North Carolina: 36.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 27.0% (North Carolina: 18.0%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (North Carolina: 4.1)

> Adult obesity rate: 45.1% (North Carolina: 32.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 22.3% (North Carolina: 11.5%)

North Dakota: Sioux County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 41.2% (North Dakota: 32.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 33.9% (North Dakota: 13.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.7 (North Dakota: 3.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.3% (North Dakota: 33.9%)

> Adults with diabetes: 24.1% (North Dakota: 9.4%)

Ohio: Trumbull County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 45.4% (Ohio: 40.6%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.6% (Ohio: 17.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.4 (Ohio: 4.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 39.2% (Ohio: 33.5%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.5% (Ohio: 12.2%)

Oklahoma: Adair County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 43.1% (Oklahoma: 37.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 33.4% (Oklahoma: 20.9%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 6.2 (Oklahoma: 4.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 43.2% (Oklahoma: 34.5%)

> Adults with diabetes: 20.1% (Oklahoma: 12.3%)

Oregon: Columbia County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3% (Oregon: 32.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.7% (Oregon: 18.2%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Oregon: 4.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.6% (Oregon: 29.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% (Oregon: 9.7%)

ALSO READ: 21 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 45.3% (Pennsylvania: 38.6%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (Pennsylvania: 17.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.6 (Pennsylvania: 4.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 28.9% (Pennsylvania: 30.8%)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.3% (Pennsylvania: 11.0%)

Rhode Island: Providence County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.3% (Rhode Island: 36.7%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (Rhode Island: 16.5%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (Rhode Island: 4.2)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.5% (Rhode Island: 28.5%)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.6% (Rhode Island: 10.1%)

South Carolina: Allendale County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 45.1% (South Carolina: 38.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 30.7% (South Carolina: 17.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (South Carolina: 4.7)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.9% (South Carolina: 34.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 22.3% (South Carolina: 13.3%)

South Dakota: Todd County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.6% (South Dakota: 30.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 34.8% (South Dakota: 13.4%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.5 (South Dakota: 3.3)

> Adult obesity rate: 40.4% (South Dakota: 32.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 16.0% (South Dakota: 10.1%)

Tennessee: Hardeman County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 47.4% (Tennessee: 40.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 30.2% (Tennessee: 21.2%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (Tennessee: 5.2)

> Adult obesity rate: 35.3% (Tennessee: 33.3%)

> Adults with diabetes: 20.3% (Tennessee: 12.5%)

ALSO READ: This Is Why Walking Is the Best Exercise

Texas: Jefferson County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.0% (Texas: 34.4%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (Texas: 18.7%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.4 (Texas: 3.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 41.5% (Texas: 31.4%)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.2% (Texas: 10.2%)

Utah: San Juan County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.6% (Utah: 31.2%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.4% (Utah: 14.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Utah: 3.9)

> Adult obesity rate: 38.5% (Utah: 27.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.0% (Utah: 7.5%)

Vermont: Orleans County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.1% (Vermont: 30.1%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.9% (Vermont: 12.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (Vermont: 4.2)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.1% (Vermont: 27.0%)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.8% (Vermont: 8.8%)

Virginia: Petersburg city

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 46.9% (Virginia: 38.6%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.2% (Virginia: 16.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.1 (Virginia: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 39.8% (Virginia: 30.5%)

> Adults with diabetes: 17.1% (Virginia: 10.7%)

Washington: Ferry County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3% (Washington: 31.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.3% (Washington: 15.0%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (Washington: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 30.8% (Washington: 28.6%)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.1% (Washington: 9.3%)

ALSO READ: Most Obese States in America

West Virginia: Mingo County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 48.7% (West Virginia: 42.5%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 32.9% (West Virginia: 23.6%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 7.1 (West Virginia: 5.8)

> Adult obesity rate: 41.9% (West Virginia: 37.8%)

> Adults with diabetes: 22.1% (West Virginia: 15.1%)

Wisconsin: Menominee County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.7% (Wisconsin: 32.7%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.7% (Wisconsin: 14.8%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.6 (Wisconsin: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 45.0% (Wisconsin: 31.7%)

> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% (Wisconsin: 9.5%)

Wyoming: Carbon County

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.7% (Wyoming: 33.8%)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (Wyoming: 15.3%)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (Wyoming: 4.0)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (Wyoming: 29.2%)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.9% (Wyoming: 9.0%)

Methodology

To determine the most sleep deprived county in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. While the CHR report is from 2021, insufficient sleep figures published in the report are from 2018.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,141 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. Counties with a 2019 five-year population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau of less than 1,000 were excluded.

The remaining 3,105 places were ranked within their state based on the share of adults reporting insufficient sleep. Additional information on the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, the average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the past 30 days, adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher (adult obesity rate), and the share of adults 20 years and older with diagnosed diabetes are also from the 2021 CHR.