ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

FOX Nation Heads To Hollywood Florida For 3rd Annual Patriot Awards

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0rKd_0cx1HcoR00

FOX Nation is heading to Hollywood and will host its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, November 17th at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Kicking off at 8:00 pm EST, the awards will be streamed live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation to air on FOX News Channel (FNC) on Sunday, November 21st at 10:00 pm.

Emceed by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening will showcase and award America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders, and other inspirational everyday heroes.

The star-studded event will include all of the primetime hosts; Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham.

Also presenting and making appearances on Wednesday will be Dan Bongino, FOX & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt, Crime Stories’ Nancy Grace, Castles USA’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan, FOX Nation Outdoors’ Johnny Joey Jones, PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek, and Keeping Up with Jones’ Lawrence Jones.

FOX Nation Outdoors’ Host and Veteran Johnny Joey Jones said, “This will be my first opportunity to attend the Patriot Awards in person and I’m so excited. Anytime we get to meet and enjoy our FOX News Fans is a humbling experience, but to do so while honoring proud Americans who’ve dedicated their time and passion to make this country a better place makes the whole experience a lifetime achievement!”

Musical performances will be made by The Pursuit!’s John Rich and additional country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories, including Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back The Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award, and more.

PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek said, “I’m beyond honored and excited to be taking part in our 3rd Annual Patriot Awards to honor our everyday heroes. They’re the ones who do things selflessly without needing the recognition, so I’m grateful we get to be the ones who give them that recognition.”

A portion of the proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go to the Building Homes for Heroes Foundation.

Building Homes For Heroes Foundation builds or modifies homes, and gifts them, mortgage-free, to injured veterans and their families, while providing support services to enable them to build better and brighter lives and reach new heights.

Tickets for this event are still available here and on Ticketmaster or watch live on FOX Nation Wednesday.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Trump Endorses Embattled GOP Lawmaker Who Made Cartoon Video Attacking AOC, Biden

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar lost Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. But he gained former President Donald Trump. The 45th president endorsed the Arizona Republican for re-election in 2022 a day after House Democrats, joined by GOP Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger voted to censure Gosar and strip him of his assignments on the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Hollywood, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hollywood, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
The Free Press - TFP

YouTube Demonetizes Video On Missing Chinese Tennis Star

YouTube prevented a video about a missing Chinese tennis star from receiving advertising revenue on Friday. The video, titled “Chinese Star VANISHES After Rape Accusation I Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar” and appearing on the Breaking Points channel, was demonetized early Friday, according to a tweet from the channel’s host Saagar Enjeti.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Free Press - TFP

Kamala Harris Meets With Mexican President To Talk About Everything But The Border

Vice President Kamala Harris met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador to discuss everything but the border, according to a Thursday press release. Harris and Obrador didn’t appear to discuss the Biden administration’s pending implementation of former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico program or other issues overwhelming U.S. border officials, such as increased migration to the country, according to the statement.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jeanine Pirro
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Tyler Farr
Person
Ainsley Earhardt
Person
Steve Doocy
Person
Pete Hegseth
The Free Press - TFP

State AGs Launch Investigation Into Instagram’s Effects On Kids

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general launched a probe into Instagram on Thursday to examine whether the company violated state-level consumer protection laws. The states are investigating whether Meta (formerly known as Facebook), which owns Instagram, promoted the image-sharing platform “to children and young adults” despite being aware of its negative effects, according to statements from the attorneys general. The probe cites internal Facebook communications and research leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen and published by The Wall Street Journal showing Meta was aware that use of Instagram could contribute to body image and mental health issues among teens.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nation#Patriots#Fox News#Fox Nation Heads#Fox News Channel#Fnc#Fox Friends Weekend#Crime Stories#Castles Usa#Fox News Fans#Americans#Mvp#The Everyday Patriot
The Free Press - TFP

Alice Cooper Coming To Florida Feb 7th, VIP Tickets Available

Following his just-completed successful fall tour, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall in 2022!. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Iraq
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy