FOX Nation Heads To Hollywood Florida For 3rd Annual Patriot Awards

FOX Nation is heading to Hollywood and will host its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, November 17th at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Kicking off at 8:00 pm EST, the awards will be streamed live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation to air on FOX News Channel (FNC) on Sunday, November 21st at 10:00 pm.

Emceed by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening will showcase and award America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders, and other inspirational everyday heroes.

The star-studded event will include all of the primetime hosts; Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham.

Also presenting and making appearances on Wednesday will be Dan Bongino, FOX & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt, Crime Stories’ Nancy Grace, Castles USA’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan, FOX Nation Outdoors’ Johnny Joey Jones, PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek, and Keeping Up with Jones’ Lawrence Jones.

FOX Nation Outdoors’ Host and Veteran Johnny Joey Jones said, “This will be my first opportunity to attend the Patriot Awards in person and I’m so excited. Anytime we get to meet and enjoy our FOX News Fans is a humbling experience, but to do so while honoring proud Americans who’ve dedicated their time and passion to make this country a better place makes the whole experience a lifetime achievement!”

Musical performances will be made by The Pursuit!’s John Rich and additional country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories, including Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back The Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award, and more.

PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek said, “I’m beyond honored and excited to be taking part in our 3rd Annual Patriot Awards to honor our everyday heroes. They’re the ones who do things selflessly without needing the recognition, so I’m grateful we get to be the ones who give them that recognition.”

A portion of the proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go to the Building Homes for Heroes Foundation.

Building Homes For Heroes Foundation builds or modifies homes, and gifts them, mortgage-free, to injured veterans and their families, while providing support services to enable them to build better and brighter lives and reach new heights.

Tickets for this event are still available here and on Ticketmaster or watch live on FOX Nation Wednesday.

